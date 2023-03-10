International Tennis Federation President and International Olympic Committee Executive Board member David Haggerty visited Guam this week and met with island sports leaders.

During his visit, Haggerty met with Guam National Tennis Federation President Torgun Smith, the Guam National Olympic Committee president, politicians and other stakeholders.

“Haggerty has been a supporter of Guam tennis for many years,” Smith said. “When we first met President Haggerty in 2011, he was the (United States Tennis Association) vice president.”

During that meeting, Smith shared ideas about the Guam National Tennis Center, which was nearly a decade away from becoming a reality.

“In 2011, we picked his brain about building our tennis center and also how USTA might be able to assist Guam,” Smith said. “Mr. Haggerty offered advice and contacts at USTA we have definitely taken advantage of over the years, including, but not limited to, facility grants and design assistance for the center from USTA.”

Haggerty, who visited GNTC Wednesday, said, “The national tennis center is fantastic, the envy of many of the island nations.”

A main objective of the ITF is to grow the sport at the grassroots level and create opportunities for juniors, seniors and professionals. His visit to the tennis center solidified what he already knew: Guam has strong leadership in Smith, the GNTC is world-class, and the island is ripe with opportunity.

“Now that we have this great facility, what ideas do we have from an International Tennis Federation, regional federation to make this tennis center even more important to the region or East Asia?” Haggerty quipped, sharing questions in his mind for the future of tennis on Guam. “What can we do to really build on it? … How can we get more kids playing the sport in Guam and, kind of, inspire them to have tennis be a part of their life?” he asked.

With very few opportunities for top-level junior players on Guam to advance, Haggerty suggested having the GNTC as a regional hub for tennis excellence.

“What's going to develop high-level players is training against enough people that are of similar abilities,” he said.

With very few young athletes in its national program, Smith said Guam's kids need more competition.

“Our players need to compete and work. It's expensive to constantly go off island. If we can have players come here and compete with our players, then that would be a difference-maker for us,” he said.

Haggerty, with decades of managing the sport, approaches expansion ideas pragmatically. To him, this idiom rings true: Look before you leap.

“You segue into having something before you build it. In other words, test the concept. Bring kids in for a couple of weeks. See how it works, what's good, what's bad,” he said.

But, why Guam?

When Haggerty was president of the USTA and, now, the ITF, he saw and sees the positive effects those organizations have had and continue to have with developing programs.

“I want to make a difference,” he said.

According to Smith, Haggerty inspired Guam to elevate from its Class C (nonvoting) ITF membership to Class B (voting) membership. Guam was approved for Class B membership in 2017.

“Class B membership has opened opportunities for Guam to elevate the tip of our development pyramid to have – annually – Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup, among other benefits,” said Smith in a press release.

“When Dave came in, he encouraged us. Why don't you become a club? You have the programs, you have the tournaments, you're doing things that a Class B nation does,” said Smith, sharing a past conversation he had with Haggerty. Smith said Haggerty told him the expenses of becoming a Class B nation can be overcome.

In the Pacific, under Haggerty’s leadership, the ITF development department has created The Pacific Nations Cup, an annual event that gives Class C Pacific nations an opportunity to have an annual team event mostly funded by the ITF.

“Our contacts at ITF have also facilitated the opportunity for Guam to host the World Tennis Tour events, both junior and professional,” Smith said.

Along with advice, mentorship and other means of support, through Haggerty’s championing, the Guam National Tennis Federation has received $100,000 for the construction of the tennis center, an 11-court facility where professional and high-level junior tennis tournaments have been hosted.

Joining Haggerty, Naohiro Kawatei, vice president of the Japan Tennis Association and ITF board member, was also present on Guam.

“Kawatei-san has also been a very big inspiration for Guam tennis growth in many, many ways over the past nearly 15 years we have known him,” Smith said.