Being a mother of three young children is not easy, let alone finding the time to earn a black belt in Brazilian jiujitsu. But that’s exactly what Jayronne “Jay” Gandaoli, 23, is and what she has accomplished.

Jayronne Gandaoli, on Sept. 30, after more than a decade of devotion, received her black belt from Heights Jiu-Jitsu Academy. She attributes her success to her professors, Omar Damian and Terence Aflague.

“They've been my coaches and professors since I first walked into the academy,” Jayronne Gandaoli said. “They’ve seen me grow and, to this day, continue to have a big influence in shaping me into the person I am today.”

With a humble and unassuming demeanor, Jayronne Gandaoli gives credit to her dad, Larron Gandaoli, as the source of her interest in jiujitsu.

“My dad started training in jiujitsu back in 2007. That’s how I got introduced to the art. Two years later, at the age of 11, I became a member of the jiujitsu, community and I’ve been loving it since,” Jayronne Gandaoli said.

During high school wrestling, while representing Simon Sanchez High School, Jayronne Gandaoli dominated her division and was selected to the All-Island High School Wrestling Team.

Jayronne Gandaoli said it’s a great feeling to attain a black belt.

“If you put your heart into something, there can only be great things to come, and everything else will follow,” she said.

With her new rank, Jayronne Gandaoli is now referred to as either professor or coach and, if you ask around the jiujitsu community, a common reference you’ll hear is just how skilled she is in the art.

When referring to Jayronne Gandaoli, some may refer to her as being humble and devoted to her family, which includes fiancé and fellow jiujitsu practitioner Kevin Rivera, along with children: Kaile’a, Kron and Kamalen. Oftentimes, they can be spotted at the academy, either in a support role or as participants.

With Rivera in her corner, one who knows the painstaking commitment required to level up in jiujitsu, Jayronne Gandaoli said she is blessed by having her fiancé’s support and understanding. Rivera said he's equally honored to roll alongside his future bride.

“Jay has always been an inspiration to our family and her students,” Rivera said. “She is well-respected in the jiujitsu community and we are extremely proud of her."

“We’re slowly introducing the art to our kids. They seem to like it. They’re having fun, that’s for sure, and, with Jay taking lead, I think they’ll eventually incorporate the doctrines of the art into their daily lives,” he added.

Jayronne Gandaoli, not just a coach, sees herself as a role model.

“I think the essence of jiujitsu allows that to come naturally, being a role model, that is.” she said. “Keep persevering and know that it might take months, even years, but, in the end, hard work always pays off - trust me on that.”

Jayronne Gandaoli said her goals and accomplishments were the byproduct of support and hard work.

“The support I receive from my family inspire me to keep pursuing my dreams and continue to make a positive impact for them,” she said. “In addition to my family, I also want to thank my professors, and members of Heights Academy for their constant support and encouragement. Because of them, I am able to reach new heights.”

“All glory to God on this new chapter,” she added.