Two years ago, golfer Ivan Sablan hoped to have posted the scores needed to attract scholarship offers from top NCAA Division I schools, but he didn't. His scores and tournament finishes were mediocre, not what he expected, and although he did receive some offers, they weren’t the schools he wanted to attend, so he passed.

Instead of sulking at the lack of opportunity, the recent Father Duenas Memorial School graduate began taking the game more seriously, devoting more time to becoming a better player.

Fast forward to the present, Sablan is playing his best-ever golf, winning tournaments and even receiving an invitation to a top-level amateur tournament in California.

At the start of the summer, while playing in the 2021 Boys High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in North Carolina, Sablan finished tied for fifth place against the nation's best teenage golfers. And earlier this week, playing in the Boys 16-18 Division, he placed tied for first at the Junior Golf Association of Northern California/Northern California Golf Association Players Championship in Monterey.

In the opening round of the two-day tournament, Sablan shot a five-under-par 67. Sablan described a quality round of golf where everything was working - especially his putter. On Hole No. 12, a par-3, Sablan drained his most difficult shot of the tournament.

“I believe it was a 30-foot putt that was breaking right to left. It was a really long putt. Fortunately, it went in for me,” Sablan said. “It felt nice to make a putt that long, but I just went on with my round and tried playing better golf.

"On the first day, I was just getting on the greens in regulation, and I was making all my putts," he said.

With Sablan’s name at the top of the leaderboard, he prepared for Round 2, which turned out to be a comparative disaster. And even though he had shot a six-over-par 78, his first-round, world-class finish made it possible to walk off the course with co-ownership of the championship.

"I believe it was just a mental thing,” said Sablan, sharing insight on the differing results. “The first day, I was just on a roll. I was calm, I was playing my game. The second day, my swing just felt a little cold.

"When I play these tournaments, I have a mindset of trying to win this thing," he added. “But it’s definitely tough mentally. I have to keep a composed head throughout the whole round. It’s definitely mentally exhausting on the course.”

Despite battling mental fatigue and consistency, winning the championship earned Sablan an invitation to the California State Junior Amateur Championship in August. But first, he has work to do. Beginning next week, Sablan and 11 other Guamanians will compete against the planet’s best golfers in their age categories at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego, California.

“I like to feel like I’m ready, but there are still some minor adjustments I need to make,” said Sablan, who will be playing in his eighth world championship. “But I feel once I get those out of the way, I’ll be good to go for the tournament.”

The championship event is a very big deal for all of the juniors across the world, he said.

When Sablan played IMG in 2019, he said he did not shoot the scores he needed to shoot.

He is ready for redemption.

“This past year, I’ve just been working my butt off really hard to shoot the scores I am shooting right now,” he said.

Markus Nanpei competes in Syracuse

On the other side of the nation, in Syracuse, New York, another Friar is making a name for himself on the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. Last week, while competing in the Boys 16-18 Division at the HJGT Northeast Junior Showcase, Markus Nanpei tied for fifth place. Unlike Sablan, who had a brilliant first round but faltered the second, Nanpei opened the tournament with a five-over-par 77. In Round 2, he shot even par.

“My goals for this trip were to lower my tournament score average and to stay consistent throughout the trip,” Nanpei said.

On Day Two, on the front nine, Nanpei struggled. With four bogies and only one birdie, it appeared it was going to be another long day for the 16-year-old. But on the back nine, something seemed to click. Posting four birdies, Nanpei moved back up the leaderboard.

“On the front nine, I made some mistakes on the greens that could’ve been birdies,” Nanpei said. “So, on the back nine, I was trying to get into a rhythm on the greens and my putts were starting to fall.”

With birdies on Holes No. 13, 14 and 16, Nanpei was confident heading into hole No. 17 - maybe a bit too confident and he hit a triple-bogey.

“On 17, I was in the rough, which was thick, so I kind of overcompensated by clubbing up, which was a mistake,” Nanpei said.

With one hole remaining, Nanpei regained composure and birdied Hole No. 18.

“I was just trying to finish strong and forget about what happened on 17,” he said.