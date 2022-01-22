Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series on Asia Sage Jackson, who most recently competed with the Masakåda in the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Qualifiers Playoff Round against Cambodia in the neutral venue of Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. The Corban University junior has been killing it academically and athletically since suiting up for Guam in October of 2021. Check out the first part of her story in Friday’s edition of The Guam Daily Post.

Since suiting up for the Masakåda in October 2021 during the AFC Asian Cup China 2023™ Qualifiers Playoff Round against Cambodia, Asia Sage Jackson has been working to make her dreams a reality.

Academically, she made the dean’s list with a 4.0 GPA and earned a seat as a Murdock Research Scholar. Her career goal of joining a biomedical team is slowly taking shape after she won the Murdock award. Scholars get the opportunity to choose from 28 different research labs of the Knight Cardiovascular Institute and Knight Cancer Institute at the Oregon Health and Sciences University.

The undergraduate award is a steppingstone toward her goal of being part of a team as a Ph.D. in her chosen field, hopefully leading a research team as she moves further into her career. As long as she’s working with “bacteria, viruses, and/or environmental toxicology, then I am good,” she said.

Athletically, her work hasn’t stopped since returning from the Kyrgyz Republic.

It’s going as well as it can, she said, adding that the Corban Warriors are gearing up for their spring season.

“Despite having far fewer games than the regular competitive season, we still have quite a heavy load of a week that consists of morning weights and evening practices,” she said.

During a recent meeting, the Warriors found out three NCAA Division I programs – University of Oregon, Oregon State University and Portland State University – have reached out, asking for games.

For an NAIA program such as Corban, Jackson said, the team is looking forward to the caliber of play going up against those powerhouses.

The goal is to finish better than last season and do better every game. As a leader on the team, Jackson understands the physical demands expected. She and her team have continued to put in the work necessary to succeed in their spring season.

The Warriors finished fifth in the Cascade Collegiate Conference, posting an 8-4 record. Seeded sixth, they fell against the third-seeded College of Idaho in the quarterfinals, losing 3-1. However, Jackson missed a few games the last part of the season because she had suited up to play for Guam.

Looking back, Jackson loved her time in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic.

"My experience in Kyrgyzstan was incredible and amazing! I had never experienced anything like it before,” she said.

Her only regret? Not playing for the Warriors that last couple of games as they entered the postseason.

“I do have slight regrets about not being there for my team during such an important time of our season,” she said.

But, wearing Guam colors and representing the island on the world stage was an honor and a privilege, she said.

To travel all the way across the world and play in such a prestigious, high-caliber tournament was “an experience that I will never forget and will continue to reminisce about for years to come,” she added.

Since October and participating in the Asian Cup qualifiers, she hasn’t been able to put in work with the Masakåda.

The presence of COVID-19 and the omicron variant of the coronavirus haven’t helped with the continuity either, she said.

“It has proven a bit difficult. … I do hope to participate in another tournament and/or play in a few more international games with the team,” she said.

After her spring season, she said, her slate remains full.

“My academics have been a priority for me so far just because so much is expected of me from my university and for my own personal goals of getting into a competitive graduate school program,” she said. “Hopefully, in the summer during my offseason, I will be able to train with one of the numerous women’s soccer teams located in the Portland and Salem area.”

For now, her plan is to hone her mind and body, ready to compete at the highest level academically and athletically.