Jackson hits groove at Corban University

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a two-part story on Asia Sage Ramiro Castro Jackson, who plays soccer for the Corban University Warriors. The Warriors, members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), primarily compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC).

Corban University’s Asia Sage Ramiro Castro Jackson is driven to succeed and determined to excel as she pursues a collegiate sports career while balancing an honors program and majoring in biology with minors in chemistry and history.

It’s an impressive college resume that is slowly stacking up, but the workload and challenge is something Jackson embraces whether she’s on the field or in the classroom.

Born on Guam, the Filipino-CHamoru said she is proud of her island heritage, taking her roots and her family ties from the pitches in Idaho to the halls of Salem, Oregon.

“I have a tremendous connection to Guam. My Castro side of the family (familian Pepperu and familian Santiago) Duenas side (familian Digot) and Ramiro family,” said Jackson, who relocated with her family to Idaho in 2006. “My parents are from Guam. My grandparents are from Guam and still live in Guam. I have many family members (cousins, uncles, aunts, etc.) who also still live in Guam.”

Playing competitive soccer

Introduced to the game of soccer at the age of six, Jackson has steadily climbed the ranks, even gaining state recognition.

Selected to play for the Idaho Olympic Development team, she represented the state all throughout her high school career, even suiting up for Idaho three times in the ODP Far West Regional Championships in Phoenix, Arizona. At 15, she was selected to the ODP Far West Regional Camp in Colorado State University.

A varsity player all four years of high school, Jackson also accumulated a series of athletic accolades including All Conference - Honorable Mention Midfielder (junior year), First Team All Conference, Sportsperson Player of the Year, MVP, Top Midfielder and the Iron Tiger.

The 19-year-old now plays mid or outside forward for the Corban University Warriors – members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) that primarily compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC).

Her position on the field, which requires constant movement, thinking and spatial awareness of her teammates and opponents, is reflective of how she approaches everything in life. When talking to her, one realizes that Asia Sage is always thinking and looking for how to improve herself, albeit in the classroom or on the field.

Her mother, Len Jackson, said she is beyond proud, adding that being “proud of her is an understatement.”

“Playing soccer at the college level has always been her dream and we are so proud that she is living her dream as a student athlete at Corban University,” said Len Jackson, who graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 1995. “She’s exceeded all of our expectations for her and she continues to rise to the challenge at the collegiate level.”

Len Jackson said it’s hard not to admire her daughter as she pursues her passion with a grit and determination that is unrivaled – as far as she’s concerned.

“She is my inspiration,” Len Jackson said.

With a stellar youth career playing competitive soccer at all levels, it was only natural for Asia Sage to pursue her passion and consider soccer options when selecting a college, her mom said.

It’s been a wild ride watching her daughter grow, thrive and compete at all levels. Her only regret?

“The only regret that we have is that her biological father (Paul Castro) couldn’t watch her play because he passed away in a tragic accident when she was just 6 months old,” said Len Jackson.

Asia Sage is the daughter of Len and John Jackson and the late Castro. Her grandparents are Manuel and Faye Castro of Latte Heights, Buddy and Helen Ramiro of Dededo and the late Lawrence and Lillian Jackson of Boston and New York.

Overcoming challenges

After finishing high school with academic honors and an athletic career that included top-notch, high-caliber play, Asia Sage admits her first semester in college was not up to par.

“In my first semester of college, I had difficulties balancing my workload as well as studying effectively for important assignments,” Asia Sage said, adding finishing with a sub-par GPA made her disappointed in herself. “This really humbled me and I knew that my work ethic and priorities would have to change.”

True to her nature, the freshman went back to the recipe that worked for her. Relying on her discipline and work ethic, Asia focused on getting back to basics.

The result? Her second semester of work put her on the Dean’s List, earning her acceptance into the Honors Program her sophomore year.

“My resiliency not only persisted in the classroom, but it showed when playing soccer,” she said. “I was facing players with skill levels that I rarely played against or within Idaho so I was not prepared for what was to come. I rarely got minutes in a game and was not traveling as much as I hoped.”

She said she loved supporting her teammates, but admitted she got tired of “simply standing on the sidelines,” adding she “felt like a disappointment and wanted to give up.”

But, what worked for her off the field translated into success on the field as well.

“I knew that in order to become the better version of myself, I had to experience failure,” she said. “I worked tirelessly on and off the field for the rest of the fall season up until our spring season.”

Living in the gym, Asia lifted weights, worked on her footwork and honed in on her physical conditioning.

“I couldn’t leave the field unless I was physically exhausted from conditioning,” she said.

Soon, her work paid dividends.

“I soon began starting and playing in every inner squad scrimmages and competitive games. Although it took time, I achieved what I set out for,” she said.