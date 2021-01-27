Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part story on Asia Sage Ramiro Castro Jackson, who plays soccer for the Corban University Warriors. The Warriors, members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), primarily compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC).

When Asia Sage Ramiro Castro Jackson signed up for Corban University, the Guam athlete had already accumulated her share of athletic and academic accolades as a young soccer star in Idaho. But even she admits her first year of college was a wake-up call – lessons she willingly shares with island athletes looking to take that next step.

A natural athlete with an ingrained work ethic, Asia Jackson had earned a spot on the varsity roster for her school her freshman year and was selected to play for the Idaho Olympic Development team where she represented the state at the ODP Far West Regional Championships in Phoenix, Arizona. She held several All-Conference titles, eventually claiming the First Team All Conference, Sportsperson Player of the Year, MVP, Top Midfielder and the Iron Tiger in her final season.

A CHamoru-Filipino, Asia Jackson is the daughter of Len and John Jackson and the late Paul Castro. Her grandparents are Manuel and Faye Castro of Latte Heights, Buddy and Helen Ramiro of Dededo and the late Lawrence and Lillian Jackson of Boston and New York. Asia Jackson has taken her roots from the beaches of Guam to the pitches of Idaho – now a sophomore midfielder for the Corban University Warriors – members of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) that primarily compete in the Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC).

Her first year was tough, Jackson readily admits, calling it “humbling," finding herself on the sidelines for the first time and earning less-than-stellar grades in a rigorous science program at the university.

“I was very disappointed in myself because I knew I could have done better,” she said.

Making the change

Realizing it was a bigger pond of talent, Asia Jackson said she knew she had potential, but needed to work to realize that dream.

Physically, she had seen her body suffer her senior year. A demanding athlete with a rigorous schedule, Asia Jackson said she strived to always do her best her senior year, but neglected her nutrition, sleep and pre- and post-activity recovery needs.

“Close to graduating from high school, I could tell that my body could no longer keep up with all the exercise I was doing,” she said. “I was sick all the time, needed to sleep whenever I could, and felt nauseous when exercising.”

Moving to college meant a shift in mindset to accommodate the rigorous and physically demanding schedule of a collegiate athlete – especially if she wanted to play.

“Ever since arriving at college, I’ve tried to do a better job of keeping my body healthy,” she said.

Along with the physical changes, Jackson relied on what she termed a “grit mindset.”

Wanting to compete is one thing, she said, however, athletes must be realistic, understanding what it takes and what might be sacrificed to compete at a high caliber at all times.

Competing against 40 others for a starting/traveling position meant grueling work – a lot of which, she says, can be disappointing.

Athletes think they put in the work, she said, but then “you’re told that you didn’t make the roster, it can be pretty difficult to handle. That’s when having that grit mindset comes up.”

The negativity can weigh on athletes vying for coveted positions, she said.

“I would get pretty down on myself,” she said. “But I soon realized that if anything, this made me want it even more.”

She remembered her lessons as a teammate and worked on what she could, embracing the role as a team player and continuing to grind, ensuring she was ready for the call-up.

“I still had a team that counted on me. I can still compete with my teammates, yet still be able to support them in any way,” Asia Jackson said. “It can be tough to suck up your own pride for the benefit of the team, but that’s what team sports is all about.”

Embracing that grit and tenacity, she said, failure allowed her to become a better version of herself.

“I worked tirelessly on and off the field for the rest of the fall season up until our spring season,” she said, adding she refused to leave the field with gas left in her tank.

Her focus and discipline on the field translated into huge gains in the classroom as well. A biology major with a minor in chemistry and history, Asia Jackson tackled her academics with the same ferocity, eventually making Dean’s List, earning acceptance into the Honors program and becoming a student tutor for her peers.

Asia Jackson said time management is key, joking that balance is still a tough concept for her.

“I am still trying to find the right balance. It can be difficult and overwhelming, sometimes,” she said. “For me, I love using lists so I don’t forget anything that is important and can check off tasks/assignments as I go. It’s a pretty satisfying feeling.”

And, keeping her priorities in order is key. She’s there to learn first, she said.

“I want to be able to work toward my dream job and that means I have to excel at my assignments so I try to prioritize that first,” she said. “It motivates me … because when I finish, I then can finally go to the field or gym to work out and that is the best part.”

For Guam athletes looking to level up, Asia Jackson said, "keep doing what makes you happy and learn to establish discipline. Motivation will get you started, but you will need discipline in order to truly achieve your goals.

"Hard work can get you anywhere," she added. "It may take time, but if you truly want it, you will eventually be rewarded."