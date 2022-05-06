With a strong, four-set victory over the Saint John’s School Knights, the Saint Paul Christian School Warriors boys volleyball team punched their ticket to the IIAAG semifinals.

On Tuesday night, at their home gym in Harmon the Warriors defeated the Knights 16-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21.

Despite dropping the opening set, the Warriors’ Charles Jackson and Rui Ventura were instrumental in the win, combining for 25 of the team’s 39 kills. Setting up the Saint Paul duo, setter Raven Pascual's dynamic, hustling performance led to the majority of Jackson’s and Ventura’s surging spikes.

The Knights, having lost to the Warriors last Friday, opened the first set with aggressive play. Cameron Kelley, an outside hitter for the Knights, helped his team to a 4-0 lead. Aiding the Knights’ success, Warriors’ errors gave St. John’s an early boost. While the Warriors tried playing catch-up, back-to-back kills from the Knights’ Erren Chen gave his team the one-set lead.

Trailing by a set and tied 9-9 in the second, the Warriors began finding their groove. As the Knights struggled on offense, the Warriors’ Izaiah Ravela finished a seven-point run with a kill and a block. With momentum favoring the Warriors, Ventura’s timely, powerful play tied the match at a set apiece.

“We started to gain our composure and started to work as a team,” Ventura said. “I told my team we got to start thinking positive after being down big in the first set.”

Knotted at one-set all, Ventura and Jackson went to work, powering the Warriors’ offense with 11 of the team’s 15 kills.

After a few lead changes, the Warriors trailed 15-13 but assembled a statement-making 8-1 run. Ventura and Jackson, with six kills, provided the Warriors enough lift to carry them through the set.

Trailing 24-19, the Knights gave a final push. After three consecutive kills and an ace, St. John’s trailed 24-23. However, wan anticlimactic ending to the set, a Knights’ serve came up short.

In the fourth set, Jackson and Ventura helped Saint Paul to a 6-4 lead. With three straight kills and a block by Jackson, the Warriors closed in on the Knights.

Jackson attributed the duo’s ability to effectively execute on offense to the team’s passing.

“It all starts with passing,” he said. “Passing is the most important thing. Without passing, Rui and I wouldn’t be able to hit.”

Looking ahead to the semifinals, Jackson stressed the team’s need to play the best defense they can because, “Defense wins games!”

As Saint Paul began pulling away, the Knights’ Aidan Johnson and Kelley helped the visitors stay in the match.

As the Knights surged, the, the Warriors called a time out.

Down 10-8, the Knights scored four straight points behind kills from Aidan Johnson and Kelley to breathe life into their offense, forcing the Warriors to call a timeout.

“We still had the momentum from the last set, so our coach told us to keep pushing,” Jackson said.

Back on court, the Warriors went on a 5-0 run, carrying them a mere six points from advancing to the next round.

The Knights remained close, but a hitting error on a kill attempt gave the match to the Warriors.

With the win, the Warriors will play the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars 6 p.m. Friday, at the Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

Other quarterfinals matches

The Harvest Christian Academy Eagles defeated the Guam High School Panthers 25-18, 25-8, 25-16 and will take on the Notre Dame High School Royals 6 p.m. Friday, in Talo’fo’fo.