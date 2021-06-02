The second installment of the spring circuit for the Junior Golf Scoreboard featured 23 golfers taking center stage recently at the Palm Tree Golf Course on Andersen Air Force Base in Yigo.

Tyanna Jacot was impressive as she dominated the 18-and-under girls division with a 1-under-par performance, totaling 143. Her precision drives put her in advantageous spots, amassing 11 birdies for both rounds.

Jacot said she was pleased with her results, but admitted she still has work to do to prepare herself for the upcoming IMG Junior World event in San Diego, slated for July. Jacot's fellow Junior World teammates Krisana Fenton and Ava Limtiaco took second- and third-place honors.

For the boys 15-18 division, Anton Lacson rallied back to edge Markus Nanpei for the win.

Lacson's two-day score of 150 (71-79) beat Nanpei, who finished with a 151 (68-85), by a single stroke.

In a finale worthy of television, the competition was a toss-up until the closing 9-hole with Lacson needing to shoot even par on the closing four holes to steal the first-place finish from Nanpei. Jacob Fergurgur came in third with a total of 157 (81-76).

In a very deep 14-and-under boys field, Aiden Kang, carding 168 (85-83), outlasted Stüssy Shiroma, who posted a two-day score of 173 (86-87), and Ray-Ray Blas with 174 (88-86) for the first-place finish.

“This is a very competitive group of juniors,” said Guam Junior Golf League President Mark Nanpei. “There are a dozen or more very capable junior golfers who can take the podium. We are very glad to stage a tournament like this for our Guam Juniors to help develop their tournament mindset. Junior golf on Guam has a heartbeat. I am very proud of all of them.”

Guam Junior hopefuls reconvened this weekend for the George Benoit Memorial Golf Tournament, which is the third and final leg of the JGS spring circuit. This landmark Junior event was held at the Country Club of the Pacific. Results for this event will be shared in a future edition of The Guam Daily Post.