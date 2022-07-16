As the Guam Junior Golf Federation’s nine-member contingent gained experience at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in La Jolla, California, one of the island’s best female athletes continued to make a name for herself at the world’s largest international golf tournament.

According to the tournament’s website, 1,250 participants, representing 56 countries and 42 states, played in this year’s event.

After three rounds of championship-level golf, Guam’s Tyanna Jacot finished with a 226 total, or seven-over-par. Jacot, in the Girls 13-14 Division, while playing on the Torrey Pines - South course, tied for 17. Out of 117 participants, Jacot bested 100 of her peers.

Heading into the third round, Tyanna Jacot was tied for 14th place, eight shots behind Hawaii’s Ava Cepeda, whose five-under-par placed her atop the leaderboard.

As Cepeda struggled in round three, Japan’s Uno Neda shot a mind-boggling 66, which, at 10-under-par, earned her the title.

Some promising moments

As several of Guam’s golfers struggled, Kayley Kang, Krisana “KD” Fenton and Trey Jacot posted competitive scores.

Kang, who competed in the Girls 15-18 Division, posted a second-round 78. Fenton, who struggled in the opening and closing rounds, shot a head-turning 73 in round two. Trey Jacot, Tyanna Jacot’s younger brother, improved each day. While competing in the Boys 11-12 Division, he scored 86, 82, 80, in the first, second, and third rounds, respectively.

Fenton, reflecting on her performance early on in the tournament, told The Guam Daily Post that she struggled with nerves, but learned to control them as the tournament progressed.

“I felt less nervous and more comfortable with my swing today,” said Fenton after round two. “I tried to go into both rounds with a good attitude, but I was much more focused today.”

Fenton said that the second round definitely helped with her confidence.

“I know I have the ability to shoot a good score,” she said.

Although a confident Fenton entered round three, the youngster struggled, posting 10 bogies and two double bogies. After three complete rounds, her +35 total placed her 68th, a better performance than 21 of her peers.

Fenton said that she is very thankful for her coach, Gus Gogue, for everything he has taught her.

Missing the cut

With each athlete guaranteed three rounds of golf, a fourth round was possible in the Boys and Girls 15-18 Divisions. All golfers finishing above the cutline, which was set at 50, would advance to an 18-hole, one round playoff. With Kang, Markus Nanpei, Stüssy Shimizu-Shiroma and Ava Limtiaco finishing well below the cutline, Guam’s participation in the championships came to an end.

Brentt Salas and Devin Hua have been the only two Guamanians to qualify for the fourth round, a feat that they accomplished in the late 2010s, according to Mark Nanpei, Guam National Golf Federation board member. Currently, Salas is a member of Gonzaga University’s Men’s Golf Team. Salas is a graduate of the Father Duenas Memorial School. Hua, who played on the University of California, Berkeley Men’s Golf Team, is a graduate of the Harvest Christian Academy.

Both Gonzaga and UC Berkeley compete in NCAA Division I.