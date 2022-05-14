For the second time in as many years, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders won the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls soccer championship.

Two minutes from the opening tap, JFK’s Jada Han already had two shots on goal - the first, sailing a few feet to the right, the second, clearing the crossbar. But in the third minute, there was no denying the 11th-grader, who drilled a 10-yard shot past Lareina Marion, Southern High School Dolphins’ 10th-grade goalkeeper. Twenty-eight minutes later, Han struck again, a 15-yard low, hard strike that whizzed past Marion. Han, who finished with a hat trick, led the Islanders to the 5-2 win.

“I came here to play, and this is what we ended up with and I am so proud of my team because they work really hard in and out of practice," Han said. "I'm overwhelmed with this.”

After her first two shots missed the mark, Han collected herself and dialed in her range.

“I was just really pumped up,” she said. "I was like: ‘Okay, let's go get this rolling,’” she told herself. “And I just kept shooting and I didn't back down.”

When Han wasn’t scoring, the All-Star, First Team striker was busy setting up her team with precision passing and a perfectly-placed corner kick.

With five minutes left in the half, Han launched a high, blooping corner kick to a wide open Nevaeh Finona, who had an unobstructed look at the goal. As the corner kick soared high above before falling to the turf, Finona braced for impact. Throughout the Islanders’ perfect, undefeated season, she hadn’t scored a goal, and she was scared. Unsure how the impact might affect her if she elevated for a header, the 4-foot-11 forward was surprised when the ball landed at her feet. Without a defender between she and the goal, she tapped in a shot for a goal.

“I was honestly scared,” Finona said. “I thought maybe it was going to hit my head or my chest, but ended up going to my foot. And I was like, surprised.”

As her shot rolled to the back of the net, her eyes seem to grow wider and her mouth gaped. As she covered her mouth with her hand, she jumped into a teammate’s arms.

“That’s like my first goal in this season,” said the excited Islander.

Finona said that scoring the goal felt amazing and she was grateful for the opportunity.

All season long, Han and Finona had worked on converting corner kicks in practice and games.

“We've been working on that the throughout the games, trying to get that corner in. I'm really proud of Nevaeh,” Han said. “And I'm really proud of the players because they've really worked hard to be where they're at now."

Three minutes remaining in the half, Southern’s Cindy Maestrecampo, a ninth-grader, converted a penalty kick. In the second half, Maestrecampo added Southern’s second goal. In Southern’s two playoff games, Maestrecampo scored four goals.

Although Southern exited the pitch with a goal, JFK didn’t let it sour their mood. Han knew that momentum was still on their side, and she eager to get her hands on the hardware.

“It's a championship game. So I think we were just really pumped for both halves, and we didn't back down,” she said. “Southern came up really strong, but we ended up coming back stronger. And we didn't let the momentum of scoring that goal bring us down.”

Leading 3-1 at the half, the Islanders returned to the pitch with the same intensity. In the 45th minute, JFK’s Jodee Halili scored on a penalty kick.

Six minutes later, from 30 yards out, Han drove a high-arching shot that sailed over the goalkeeper’s head and into the back of the net.

In the Islanders’ two playoff games, Han scored a pair of hat tricks.

“I'm really proud of my team,” Han said. “My teammate, Cassandra (Kido) and Jodee, they really helped me get those three goals,” she said.