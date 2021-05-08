Jaden Francis to swim for NCAA D3 University of Puget Sound Loggers

When Jaden Francis relocated from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Guam with his family in the summer of 2018, he didn’t know what to expect or what adventures lay in store. And at times, life was frustrating for the now 19-year-old student-athlete – having to start over in a new place, make new friends and figuring out the ins and outs of island life.

But with lightning-quick times in the butterfly, freestyle and individual medley, the 6-foot-3, slender kid from Sin City, with a friendly smile so wide and pure it warms even the coldest heart, was quickly noticed and asked to train with the Manboben Swim Club.

Now, after nearly three years of training on the island, mostly in the Piti Channel and Naval Base Guam because both of Guam’s public pools are broken or lay in ruin, Francis has committed to swim for the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.

The UPS Loggers, an NCAA Division III program, compete in the Northwest Conference.

“I chose Puget Sound because of the mix of both academics and athletics,” said Francis, who has been taking online courses at James Madison High School and will graduate once his last final is submitted. “The university seems like a place where I can pursue my major - exercise science - and thrive under those conditions academically.

“I realize that my swim career isn’t going to last forever, so I wanted to go to a school that was strong in academics.”

After he hangs up his Speedo and stores away his swim cap and goggles for a last time, Francis plans on pursuing a career helping athletes achieve their goals.

“I want to go into physical therapy when I graduate, so I believe the school will help me achieve that goal,” he said.

But for now, with four years of training and competition that lay ahead, Francis will work on becoming even faster, seeing how far the sport can take him, and setting new personal records.

“Athletically, the university has a lot to offer,” he said. “By the time I graduate, I want to be able to go to nationals and, I believe with all the potential opportunities at the university, I can achieve that goal.

"From the facilities, to the coaching staff, to the team atmosphere, I believe I can improve as both an athlete and a person under their program.”

Creative training, adapting to the pandemic

While Guam’s role in the pandemic seems to be lessening and the number of reported number of active coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths remain low, Guam’s once-thriving sports community is rapidly coming back to life. On any given day, athletes can be seen training and competing at gyms, fields and courses all across the island. But with very few options for competitive swimmers, especially one of Francis’ caliber, training has meant becoming creative, learning to adapt, and flowing with the changes.

“This past year has definitely been challenging for me as an athlete,” he said. “We really didn’t have a pool to train in since January of last year, so we had to adjust to the circumstances we were given.”

And while the Piti Channel is a great place to check out fish and avoid nasty, stinging men-of-war, training in the ocean is less than optimal, forcing Francis and other swimmers to focus more on land workouts, focusing on strength and conditioning.

"Training at Piti has been difficult," he said. "Depending on what the weather was like, it would be difficult to swim in those conditions. We would have days where the current was so strong it would take two times as long to finish our workout."

He said that many times during the pandemic he wasn’t able to train with his team and mostly had to work out alone at home.

“I wasn’t able to swim for a couple of months, but I was lifting weights at home and doing a bunch of bodyweight work,” he said. … “My coach gives me a workout and it’s up to me to do it properly and I think that’s made a huge difference in my training this past year.

“I’m more confident in my abilities than I’ve ever been. Even after all of those months out of the water, I’ve been able to come back to my training better than I’ve ever been.

“Just kind of goes to show that hard work and motivation pays off.”

Heading out to Washington

In a couple of months when Francis leaves for Washington, the realization of a lifelong dream, he will still call Guam home. He has grown to love the island, the culture and all the beauty anyone could ever hope for, but he is ready for the new challenge. He is ready to level up, make new memories, and set new personal records.

“What I’m looking forward to the most at UPS is probably the atmosphere,” Francis said. “Everyone I’ve had the opportunity to talk to – the coaches, professors, admissions – genuinely want me to succeed. It’s a relatively smaller school, so I’ll be able to build a relationship with my professors."

He added that the team atmosphere seems great.

"You can tell the members of the team push themselves and strive to be the best that they can be both in and out of the pool,” he said.

Despite the obstacles of being a competitive swimmer on Guam, Francis is a testament to his resourcefulness and ambition. But he didn’t do it alone. With mother, Janet Francis and father, Kelvin “Pope” Francis loving, guiding and nurturing their son, a strong family unit helped him advance to the next level.

“I first want to thank my family for believing in me and my abilities, because without them and their support, I wouldn’t be in this position,” Jaden Francis said. “I want to also thank my coaches here on island. They’ve believed in me since I joined. They want me to improve and get better."

He said that this past year has definitely been challenging, so without their guidance and advice, keeping him focused on his goals, he doesn't know how he would have gotten through it without their help.

“I want to thank all of my teammates throughout my swim career,” he added. “Swimming is an individual sport, but without them I wouldn’t have been able to get through those countless hours of training, and I’ve been able to build lifelong friends throughout that process.”