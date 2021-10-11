Jaden Francis 'went for it' in first collegiate meet

When University of Puget Sound Loggers men's swimming team member Jaden Francis bolted from the platform last weekend and his fingertips broke the surface of the water, his collegiate career was off to the races.

Although the pandemic had led to the cancellation of many events, Francis’ dedication to swimming and lessons learned from the Manhoben Swim Club kept him in the game and ready for action.

While competing against Logger teammates in the Don Duncan Alumni Meet, an intrateam event held at the school's aquatics center in Tacoma, Washington, Francis, in the 50-meter freestyle, in 22.9 seconds, set a new personal record.

“I’m not really surprised with the results because I just kind of went for it,” Francis said. “If anything, I’m trying to get those (times) way lower than this past weekend. So, it’s a good starting point, for now, but I can be better, and I’m still hungry.”

While Francis’ time in the 50-meter freestyle was his day’s best result, his 200-meter freestyle swim also yielded a respectable time. In 1 minute 50 seconds, two tics off his personal best, his benchmark was set.

"That was definitely great being so close to my best at the first meet, and I’m expecting to drop a lot of time in that event this season,” he said.

While the meet had no bearing on ranking or points, it was valuable experience for the Loggers’ nine freshmen.

“It was really just like a practice, where we stepped up and raced and saw what we could throw down,” Francis said.

“My first collegiate meet was essentially just a fun meet to see where our base was at. But, I was definitely excited to race for the first time in two years. So, I took it seriously and went for it to see what I could do.”

Francis said that his nerves were in check, he felt no pressure, and he had fun.

“I just raced as hard as I could for that particular day and just tried to have fun with it.”