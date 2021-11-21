With two rushing touchdown and a 34-yard TD-reception from Jake Cruz, and a defense that gave away no free yardage, the George Washington High School football team defeated the Okkodo High School Bulldogs 28-0 on Friday night in Mangilao.

“I felt that my team had my back, and I pushed myself to the limit,” Jake Cruz said.

The Geckos, in Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association standings, improve to 4-2-0.

With the loss, the winless Bulldogs, which have only scored seven points this season, drop to 0-6-0 and are in last place.

As Okkodo opened the game with three first-down conversions, it appeared the upset-minded Bulldogs had brought its best game. But as the visitors neared the George Washington red zone, the mighty purple shut down the drive.

While the Bulldogs’ drive came up short, George Washington’s long-game kicked into action, a 34-yard scoring-strike from Ricardo Leon Guerrero II to Jake Cruz. With Bulldogs’ coverage a few yards away, Jake Cruz was wide open. Jonahs Gumabon, who went a perfect four for four on point after tries, drilled the conversion through the uprights.

“Offense from the quarterback to the receiver is all about timing and connection,” said Leon Guerrero II, who attends Notre Dame High School and runs the Geckos’ offense. "I trust Jake. I trust that he gets open. I trust that he has the hands to catch the ball, and I know all I have to do it just put it up there and - touchdown.”

With the Bulldogs’ quarterback Bryant Ignacio and running back Jayven Mendiola trying to gain yardage, sacks from George Washington’s Ryder Cotelesse and Raidon Cruz forced Okkodo's offense backwards. And as the Bulldogs lost yardage, a drive ended with Gumabon recovering a fumble on Okkodo’s 15-yard line.

On the Geckos' possession, as they advanced toward the end zone, the Bulldogs’ defense held firm, forcing a fourth-and-two situation from the six-yard line. But instead of settling for a first down or turning over the ball on downs, GW’s Mykai Blas found a hole and ran for a touchdown.

Heading into halftime with a 14-point lead, the Geckos' Chawi Keresoma and Gumabon opened the third quarter with by sacking Ignacio. As George Washington’s relentless defense set the tone, Okkodo struggled to gain positive yardage.

“Pressure, pressure, pressure,” said Gumabon, sharing the Geckos’ defensive philosophy. “Keeping that pressure on a quarterback will not let them do anything, and it just scrubs everything else.”

Where the Bulldogs struggled, the Geckos thrived.

With more-than half a field of real estate to his next score, Jake Cruz broke through the Bulldogs' secondary and sprinted toward the end zone. But as he was tackled near the six-yard line, the ball came loose. The Geckos’ Danny Naputi, on a heads-up play, recovered the fumble.

As the Geckos’ drive inched closer to a third touchdown, Jake Cruz scored on a two-yard run up the middle.

Late in the fourth quarter, after nearly getting tripped up but recovering, Jake Cruz scored his third touchdown, a 30-yard run down the right sideline.

“Once I get that ball in my hands, I just think of my coaches always telling me to run forward, not sideways. South or west is not going to get me anywhere, but always forward, never backward,” Jake Cruz said.