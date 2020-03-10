Guam played host, wrapping up its first-ever 1-Star Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB) Beach Volleyball Tournament Sunday afternoon with Japan’s Chiyo Suzuki and Yurika Sakaguchi defeating USA’s Sarah Schermerhorn and Kimberly Hildreth in straight sets 21-16, 21-12.

All action took place at Jimmy Dee’s Paradise Beach Resort Bar and the eventual champions had to overcome a tough game earlier in the day, winning a three-set match in the semifinals over fellow Japanese competitors Ayumi Shiratori and Suzuka Hashimoto 19-21, 21-19, 15-10.

Schermerhorn and Hildreth also had to go through fellow countrymen Delayne Maple and Megan Kraft in straight sets.

Guam’s seven competing teams went without a win during the Main Draw Friday, which knocked them out of contention for Saturday’s games.