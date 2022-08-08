When summer vacation began for 13-year-old Jarret Ko, homework wasn’t on his to-do list. Like many of his classmates and peers at St. Anthony Catholic School, all he wanted to do was play basketball.

Late last month, when Ko enrolled into the Phenom Basketball National Camp at the Alliant International University in San Diego, California, he figured his days would be filled with draining 3-pointers, dishing assists and blocking shots. And, it was. But, it was so much more. After all, dozens of players who made it to the NBA have gone through the Phenom Basketball National Camp. The camp's motto is: Where the player becomes known. NBA players who have attended the camp include Zion Williamson, LaMelo Ball and JR Morant.

On the first day of camp, an hour and a half before instruction began, Ko’s alarm went off at 5:30 a.m. Later that day, Ko’s journey to the next level began, and it was an eye-opening experience.

“Every day you have to wake up around six o'clock or earlier because the camp started at seven,” Ko said. “And if you're late, they will write your number down and keep a watch on you. And you also had homework to do."

Ko recalled feeling a little uneasy about the written assignments that were given to him.

“First, I was like, doing homework in summer was not for me, but it was something I had to do if I wanted to continue playing in this camp,” he said.

Throughout the first few days of training, Ko introduced himself to the other campers, explaining that he was from Guam, which nobody seemed to know even existed. As Ko made friends and showcased his skills, three things happened. First, he proved to be one of the strongest players in his division. Second, people learned that basketball on Guam isn’t just a fleeting pastime. Finally, on the last day of camp, Ko also earned a spot in the all-star showcase. While it took the better part of a week to prove himself to his new friends and coaches, he emerged as one of the best players.

“I made more people know where Guam is,” said Ko, adding that he had done that by “playing hard.”

“I made Guam known,” he said.

From the 70-plus kids in his age division, Ko was one of 20 selected for the all-star game. After draining a 3-pointer and putting up 14 points, Ko was selected as the co-MVP.

“My teammates told me that I played hard and that I played good on offense,” said Ko, sharing with The Guam Daily Post how he earned a spot in the showcase. “And when I won the MVP award, I felt good in myself because knowing you’re from Guam, you always have to prove something.”

Ko shared that he enjoyed the many life lessons the Phenom coaching staff had taught him, but none hit him harder than the story of Len Bias. Bias, in the 1986 NBA Draft, was selected No. 2 overall by the Boston Celtics. Two days later, while partying with his University of Maryland teammates, Bias died from a cocaine overdose.

“Always think before you do, because you never know when it's your last day,” said Ko, sharing his takeaway from the Bias tragedy.

With lessons learned and skills gained, a humble Ko is eager to unveil his newly-improved game to his friends and teammates.

"I don't want to get too bigheaded of myself because I still have a lot to prove,” Ko said. “I just have to keep working hard.”