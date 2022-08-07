Former Guam resident Jaryd Tabobo has overcome a lot of challenges in his life and he is excited to get back into paintball.

Tabobo, who will be competing at the National Xball League Golden State Open in Sacramento, California this weekend with other players from Guam, is looking forward to meeting and competing with other islanders.

Also competing in the tournament, teams Guam Reckshot and Onslaught will be shooting alongside Tabobo.

Tabobo said he’s happy they all have the opportunity to represent the island on a national level, adding that it’s not often you run into people from Guam at the paintball field and tournaments.

"It’s so exciting and I’m so happy to meet people from back home who share the same enjoyment and passion for the sport,” he said.

“I know they've been working hard back home preparing for the event, so I am hoping I can catch some of their matches as well,” he added.

Still in disbelief that he is competing in a national tournament, Tabobo is scratching his head as to how it happened.

“Growing up, I'd watch my favorite athletes play nationally and always wondered what it's like competing at a level like that. So it's exciting to me that I get to do that with paintball,” he said.

After trying the sport four years ago as a bonding experience with co-workers, the 23-year-old has been hooked ever since. What started as a recreational activity, soon turned into a lifelong passion.

But in what seems like a cruel twist of fate, Tabobo became very ill in 2021, eventually diagnosed with Lupus, forced to rest and recover while in bed.

“It got to a point where I became skinny and too weak to walk,” Tabobo said.

After a lengthy recovery period, one made possible through the help of supportive family and co-workers, he thanked all that gave him the courage to deal disease. He also thanked his teammates from DBS Factory for helping him get back into the groove of playing paintball.

After returning to the paintball course, Tabobo just can’t get enough. Throughout his life, he played football, soccer, rugby and basketball, but paintball offers him something more than all of the other sports.

“The sport has this different rush and excitement to it that I've never experienced with any other sport I played growing up,” Tabobo said.

The accepting paintball community at Doodlebugsportz in Snohomish, Washington, is also a big reason he loves paintball.

“Everyone there has continued to help me grow as a player and have also helped me find some things about myself as a person,” he said.

Tabobo said that one piece of advice he can offer to those looking to get into paintball is to take it day by day and weekend by weekend.

“Getting into the sport can be rough at first, but if you give it some time and take the time out to learn, you will definitely find the joy through the pain and struggle,” he said.

“There will be good days, but there will also be bad days,” he added. “And it's about taking those bad days as learning moments to get better as you continue playing.”