An eager Brandon Apfel was no match for Guam’s Jeff “Jrock” Mesa in the Ogitchidaa Fight Promotions OFP: Warrior Games 11 on Sunday (Guam time).

Within 25 seconds of touching gloves, Mesa forced Apfel off his feet against the cage and onto the mat. It wasn’t too long after that the referee raised Mesa’s hand in the air, declaring him the winner.

On the mat, Apfel landed some elbows to Mesa’s side but it was clear this wasn’t the position Apfel wanted to be in. Mesa, composed and in control, leaned on his grappling training and effortlessly maneuvered Apfel into a choke that ultimately snuffed Apfel’s hope of winning.

Within five seconds of Mesa locking his arms around Apfel’s neck, Apfel, straining in Mesa’s grip, had no other choice. With Mesa on his back, Apfel leaned over, tapped on the mat and submitted. The referee called the fight, a clear triumph for Mesa.

“That choke was just an opportunity that presented itself. He left his neck open when I took his back,” Mesa said after the fight.

Before the fight, Mesa walked out to paltry applause, which was to be expected. The Legendary Waters Resort & Casino in Bayfield, Wisconsin, was a long way off from Guam. Mesa strutted out to the cage with a Guam flag draped over his shoulders, flanked by his team, including Larry Marsella, Ryan Rupley, and his coach and manager, JJ Ambrose, owner of Steel Athletics.

The featherweight Mesa presented himself with poise and humility. Mesa made the sign of the cross before entering the cage, and then hopped inside.

The announcer then introduced Apfel as a fighter who “is tough as nails.” It wouldn’t be too long before the announcer and the crowd would witness “Jrock” clobber Apfel, like a hammer pounding a nail.

“The plan was to win any way I could, it didn’t matter what was said about him, I came out here to get my hand raised,” Mesa said.

After Apfel was introduced, he made a beeline for the cage, a determined look on his face.

The pair touched gloves and moved about the ring on their feet in the first 15 seconds of the fight, trading punches without much consequence. But then Apfel made a decision that would trigger what would be a series of unfortunate events for the Wisconsin native, a pre-fight favorite who didn’t live up to the hype. He attempted to land a kick to Mesa’s body. Mesa held onto Apfel’s leg, then moved swiftly and aggressively, getting Apfel against the cage and ultimately on the mat. Within seconds, Mesa secured a choke and Apfel submitted.

“I knew my grappling was better, so, going into the fight, that was the game plan, to get on top, apply pressure, and make him quit,” Mesa said.

A couple of months ago, Mesa said, he was feeling his best and was ready to prove it. On Sunday Mesa definitively proved it.

After the referee called the fight, Mesa let up on on his opponent. While other fighters might have seized that moment to sprint around the cage in an obligatory show of celebration, Mesa did not. Instead, in a move indicative of Mesa’s nature as a fighter, after Apfel tapped, Mesa’s immediate next move was to shake Apfel’s hand. The pair shared a moment before Mesa fell to his knees and pounded the mat, overcome with joy. He acknowledged the crowd, which had erupted in applause, then he went over to the person operating the camera livestreaming the event and thanked his supporters.

“I love fighting. It’s been over two years, just being back in the cage is all I’ve thought about since my last one. This fight was a culmination of what I’ve been training for since they put us in lockdown,” Mesa said.

Mesa also expressed his gratitude to those who have supported him.

“Thank you for the people around me. It’s a solitary sport, I walk into the cage alone, but I’m never alone. I am grateful for everyone that believes in me, and is along for the journey, not just the victory,” he said.

Now that he’s secured the win, there is a bit of unfinished business between Mesa and his team.

“The agreement was, if I won, JJ, Larry, and Ryan had to jump in Lake Superior. Winning is amazing, watching them freeze will be the cherry on top,” Mesa said.