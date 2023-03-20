The conditions were nearly perfect as elite racers competed in the Guam Cycling Federation MTB National Championship on Sunday at Channel 10 in Piti.

After conquering the incredibly technical red dirt course with a few hundred feet of elevation, narrow trails and steep climbs and descents, Jennifer Camacho was crowned the 2023-2024 national champion. In the women’s race, a 10K course, in 54 minutes, 8.3 seconds, Camacho defended her title. Tara Tydingco, the only other female rider, in 1 hour, 19 minutes, 27.7 seconds, placed second.

In the men’s elite division, a four-lap 20K race, in 1:13:24.9, Edward Oingerang claimed the national championship. About two minutes off the championship pace, in 1:15:16.8, former Olympian Derek Horton rode to a silver-medal finish. Peter Lombard, also a former Olympian, in 1:17:36.7, claimed the bronze medal.

“Winning a national championship here was my main goal since I started cycling out here about three years ago,” Oingerang said. “It's nice to know that all the hard work and training and the dedication and family support, it's all worthwhile, to get the jersey.”

Leading up to the national championships, Oingerang overcame illness and his training suffered. Also, a late rainy season made training difficult.

“Unfortunately, I got ill for a little bit so that put my fitness way back and today was actually the first day I had a good performance out here on this course,” he said. “I finally got some luck and my legs showed up and I had a good day.”

Nothing broken! Everything gained!

For 38-year-old Camacho, defending her title wasn't easy, but it was less painful than last year. In the 2022-2023 national championship, she crashed hard, broke her bike, and cracked her helmet, which left her with a fractured shoulder bone and a painful concussion. Even though her body told her to quit, she still claimed the national championship.

Camacho, recalling last year’s race, said she was in a lot of pain.

“Thankfully, I had a lot of adrenaline, so that kept me from feeling the pain until later on when it wore off,” she said. “This year, it was about just being smooth, steady and not crashing.”

As Camacho and the other riders trudged through the intense uphills, more than one rider exclaimed that Channel 10 is Guam’s most brutal mountain bike course, each trying to breathe and deal with burning legs.

“Hands down, this is the toughest course we have all year, and hence the low turnout. It's a really technical course,” Camacho said. “There's rocks, there's roots, there's just tons of climbing and some brutal descents.”

Pacific Cup qualifier

In both the men’s and women’s divisions, riders compete for precious points. Only the best female and male riders – in both road race and mountain biking – will earn a free trip to Tahiti in August to compete in the Pacific Cup.

“What we're looking for is an all-around top cyclist,” said GCF President Eric Tydingco.

The inaugural Pacific Cup was held on Guam in December 2022. Eric Tydingco hopes that the Pacific Cup will act as a steppingstone to the Pacific Games, a quadrennial sporting event that does not currently offer cycling.

“Since cycling is not in the Pacific Games yet, this is how we're illustrating to the Pacific Games council that we can get the required number of nations to compete,” said Eric Tydingco, who is also an Oceania Cycling Confederation board member. “We're excited about that.”

“This is sort of the first foray into trying to show that we can have competitiveness amongst the Pacific island nations,” Eric Tydingco said.

“It is a good goal to have,” said Camacho, adding, “I’d just love to see more women come out. It is a technical course. But, you know, I'd love to invite more women out to ride with us, ride with me and Tara and learn the intricacies of riding on a mountain bike because it's such a fun sport.”

Tougher than snot

For Oingerang, a 31-year-old officer in the U.S. Coast Guard, this title was his first. With Horton, Lombard, Dan Aponik and Jonathan Martin pushing hard, Oingerang pedaled even harder, knowing he was a strong climber and could distance himself after Snot Hill.

“It's named that way for a reason. It's extremely steep, extremely technical,” said Oingerang, who led each lap. “One of my strengths is climbing. So, maybe, every lap, I probably put 20 to 30 seconds on everyone on that climb.”

With only six point-earning races on the GCF calendar, Eric Tydingco is happy that Oingerang finally won a national championship.

“He is such a strong cyclist, and he's had some bad luck, mechanical issues in some of our previous championship races,” Eric Tydingco said. “I'm glad that he gets to finally get a championship under his belt before he leaves.”