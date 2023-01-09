As many residents slept, prepared breakfast, played video games or channel-surfed cartoons Sunday morning, nearly 90 men, women and children competed in the Guam Triathlon Federation Super Sprint Series Race No. 1 at Hoover Park in Piti.

Despite a forecast of severe weather, which is expected to last through Monday, soloists, teams and triathletes as young as 10 competed in this first of a two-race series – the first race of the GTF 2023 calendar.

After a 200-meter swim in the warm waters adjacent to the Cabras Power Plant, a 10K, two-lap bike ride past Family Beach and a one-lap, 2K run, Jacob Torres, in 32 minutes, 27.6 seconds, was declared the individual male winner and overall winner.

Dina Soriano, 15, a student-athlete from John F. Kennedy High School, in 39:42.6, was the fastest in the individual female division.

Emerging from the holidays without at least a few extra pounds is nearly impossible, so Torres said his goal was “to finish and get a good workout.”

“The swim felt great, bike felt good,” he said. “The rain helps a little bit, it keeps it cool. The run was OK, I was able to put enough gap on the bike to not have to overdo the run.”

With the GTF calendar of events officially kicked off, Torres said that one of his goals for the new year is to earn a spot on Team Guam and compete in the XVII Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands. The 17th Pacific Games, later this year, will take place Nov. 19 to Dec. 2 in Honiara, Solomon Islands.

Torres, a former high school football and basketball player for JFK, and a weightlifter, shared with The Guam Daily Post that he is relatively new to the sport, having begun his sojourn into the tri-sport discipline at the start of the pandemic.

“I never ran. I never swam, for sure,” said Torres, a sales associate at Atkins Kroll BMW.

“During the start of COVID, all the gyms shut down,” he added, sharing his reason for training to become a triathlete. “I wanted to do something. We were just staying home. I was out of work for three months because my work was closed.”

With gyms closed and his usual avenues of exercise unavailable, he set out on his first practice run – which was, to say the least, a humbling experience.

“I couldn't believe I couldn't run a mile,” he said.

Nearly three years later, he is winning races.

“I played sports all my life, mainly just lifting and a little strength, some football here, basketball there,” he said. “I feel like this is probably the best shape I have ever been in.”

Torres said he will also compete in Race No. 2, which is scheduled for 7 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22 in Piti, and hopes to break the sub-30-minute mark.

“That 30-minute barrier is always something I want to try and break,” Torres said. “I know a lot of it has to do with improving my swim, quite a bit.”

Soriano soars to the top of the podium

Soriano had hoped some of her friends from the Manhoben Swimming Club would have shown up to compete with her, but when she put on her swim cap, tightened her goggles and looked around for her buddies, they were nowhere to be found.

“I woke up this morning, excited to see my friends at this race and they weren't here so I got really bummed,” Soriano said.

After what she described as a tough week of training, Soriano doubted she was going to finish the race, let alone grab the gold medal.

“I didn't think I was going to be able to complete that run,” she said, adding, “I did good.”

Soriano, like her JFK compatriot, has a goal for 2023.

“I want to do the full triathlon – I believe it's in the summer – all by myself. So that's what I'm training for,” she said.

Soriano added that she hopes her friends show up for the next race.

“I know some of them really don't like these, but it'd be a lot better if they were here so we could cheer each other on and it's just all about fun times with friends,” she said.

Ten-year-old athletes excel

With most of the participants in the 20-60 age range, a pair of 10-year-olds, Tanom Camacho and Blake Whitaker, proved that youth and experience is no barrier for achieving excellence.

Camacho, who finished the race in 43:10.7, said that the beginning was tough but the race got better as he pushed through the course.

“My legs were beginning to burn and my body began replacing energy to the arms, I didn't realize,” he said. “I sort of limped, but then I re-caught my legs and powered through.”

“I started to enjoy (the race) as my dad started yelling (cheering) at me,” Camacho said.

Camacho said watching his parents, Leevin and Jen Camacho, compete in races inspired him to begin his racing career. He also shared his goal: “Beat my dad!”

Thanks to the Guam Army National Guard

Helping the event run smoothly, volunteers from the Guam Army National Guard helped pass out medals and T-shirts. Craig Weymouth, GTF president, thanked the Guard for their effort.

“They've come up and helped us with a lot of volunteers and a lot of participants,” Weymouth said.

Weymouth, proud and appreciative of the participation and volunteerism, encouraged others in the community to get involved with the GTF, even if they've never competed in a triathlon. Making entry into the sport more welcoming, he said that teams are welcome and encouraged.

“You can start with a team of two or three,” he said. “Let's start somewhere. If you're a good runner, maybe you're the runner, you get yourself a swimmer. But eventually, you'll figure out how to get all three of it and you're off to the Ironman.”

Guam Army National Guard Lt. Col Steve Warren, who competed in the race as a soloist and on a team, shared Weymouth’s enthusiasm for the race and the Guard’s work with the community.

He said, “We just want to encourage people, no matter where they are in life, that they can take the next step and we believe being part of the organization with Guam Army National Guard is the right thing to do.”