JFK boys bolt past GAA in morning meet

The boys of the John F. Kennedy High School and Guam Adventist Academy cross country teams faced off just after sunrise on April 1, a welcome change from the usual blistering afternoon meet time and it fared well for the green and gold.

JFK’s Hugh Kent and Isaac Valdez crossed the finish line in under 19 minutes, earning them the number one and two spots, respectively. Kent clinched the top spot with a time of 17:45 while Valdez followed closely with a time of 18:34.

Their fellow Islanders – Mark Imazu and Landon Taitingfong –followed soon after, securing the third and fourth spots before GAA’s Joshua Helm broke up the Islander pack.

The sixth-fastest runner was JFK’s Matthew Rivera, whose 21:14 time sealed GAA’s fate.

GAA’s boys ended the meet with a score of 44, losing to the Islanders who locked in a score of 16.

Top runner Kent said he was pleased with the team’s win against GAA. He noted he was also slowly improving his time on Thursday’s course.

“Having the meet early in the morning was completely different than in the afternoon. It was way more cooler and I didn't get as fatigued as fast as when the sun is completely out,” Kent said.

Valdez said while the team tends to run faster in the morning, he personally could do without the early start times.

“I honestly don’t like morning runs because I'm having to wake up like at 4:45 (a.m.) and be at the race by 5:30 (a.m.) and that's too early for me,” Valdez said. “But, me as a teammate, I gotta do anything for the team to win.”

Valdez recorded a personal best on that course on April 1, beating his previous time of 19:09. Looking ahead, he’s working to complete a course in 17 minutes by the time the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association All-Island competition comes around.

“Right now, my personal record is 18:06 so I’m just a few seconds away,” Valdez said. “I just have to stick with my teammate (Kent) more.”

Like Valdez, Kent is working on getting faster, with his sights set on All-Island.

“My pre-season goal was to be faster than my (personal record) on a regular, flat 5k on the road. I am a couple seconds off but I am hoping to get closer,” Kent said. “A more challenging goal for me was to hit a 16-minute (time) on a course that was 5,000 meters.”

Following the win, JFK Coach Jay Antonio applauded the athletes for progressing in a short period of time.

Antonio also noted that it was easier for the runners to keep pace in the cooler morning compared to the usually full-sun afternoons. He added that the season was challenging physically and mentally.

“But the athletes are adjusting well. The boys team are really motivated and committed and I think they’ll do well on the All-Island,” Antonio said.

The All-Island cross country meet is currently scheduled for 4:30 p.m., April 16. Officials are still finalizing the location.