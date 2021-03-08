The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders boys cross-country team ran a 15-50 clean sweep over the George Washington High School Geckos in a Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association meet on Friday in Upper Tumon. As the runners dashed away from the starting line, Islanders Hugh Kent and Isaac Valdez raced away from the pack, with the next closest racer, Landon Taitingfong, another of JFK’s outstanding student-athletes, nearly two minutes off the winning pace.

Kent, who placed first, finished in 19 minutes, 3 seconds. Valdez, on his heels, in 19:09, placed second.

With cross-country usually taking place in the first quarter, and official practices ordinarily beginning several weeks before the season opener, student-athletes had two weeks to prepare for the coronavirus-pandemic-altered season. For nearly a year, the island had been in a state of temporary lockdown, athletes eagerly awaiting Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s announcement that competition could resume. So, on Feb. 19, when Leon Guerrero gave her blessing, it was off to the races, with teams having less than two weeks to prepare for competition.

“I’ve been coaching for 21 years and this is the first time where they have to basically get in shape within a couple weeks,” said JFK head coach Jay Antonio. … “They’re used to having 2-3 months to prepare.”

Despite abbreviated, rushed return-to-competition training and competition schedules, student-athletes are excited to leave their homes, power down their computers and return to the track. And despite all that has been stacked against them, a few of the runners have been fortunate enough to return game-ready and prepared to race.

Kent and Valdez, the Islanders’ 1-2 punch, under Guam Central Athletics, competed in a virtual meet in September 2020 against athletes from Malaysia, Taiwan, Palau and Canada. Training for that event has helped them keep their wind, and prepared them for the public school competition.

“When the pandemic hit, we actually just did practices on our own and our coach just told us what to do,” said Valdez, who has been posting competitive times despite being a newcomer to the sport.

Kent, on the other hand, devotes most his time to cross-country and other distance races.

“I was actually running before middle school, but it wasn’t actually a sport back then,” Kent said.

For GW, like many other schools, fielding a team has been challenging. With last year’s All-Island champion Terrence Johnson relocating to the U.S. East Coast to be with his father, and Paul Mansfield, the island’s No. 2 fastest high school runner, choosing to sit out this season, 2021 is a rebuilding year for the Geckos. Christian Ruder, the third prong in the Geckos' triple threat, also opted to sit out this season. With just three runners, GW’s season is not about winning. It’s about competing, each step another yard closer to returning to normal.

Despite a low turnout, Kenneth Duenas, the Geckos head coach, reported his team is in good spirits and focused on getting the best out of the season.

“Feels good, just getting back into it,” said Kyle Garcia, who, in 25:53, placed ninth.