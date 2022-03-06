It had been 18 years since the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders girls basketball team won a championship, but the wait is over.

On Friday night, in their home gym, the Islanders claimed the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association title by knocking off a determined Okkodo High School Bulldogs squad 44-41.

From the opening tip to the final seconds, the Islanders kept up the intensity, playing fundamentally-sound basketball, which included crisp passes and draining their free throws.

To start the second quarter, the Islanders led 13-6 but were about to extend their lead to double digits. As the Islanders’ Laila Smart pulled up for a 3-pointer, she was fouled in the act of shooting. With Okkodo’s boosters passionately trying to alter Smartt’s focus, a near-deafening crescendo pouring through JFK’s gym and bouncing off the walls, the Islander swished all three free throws.

“I knew everyone was rooting, cheering against me, but I had to focus and lock myself in,” Smartt said.

Smartt, who dropped in a game-high 16 points, also made nine of 11 shots from the charity stripe, proving that sound fundamentals wins championship games.

"We knew it was going to come down to focus - it was all about focus," said Smartt, who was dead-set determined on winning the title. "Those extra free throws are what won the game for us. We're just happy to be here. It's about time!"

No matter how much the Islanders increased their lead or how much it looked like they were going to run away with the championship, the Bulldogs refused to lose. Even as the Islanders pulled in front 16-6, Okkodo never gave in.

Although JFK led 24-16 at the half, the Bulldogs returned in the third quarter with a sense of urgency, draining their shots and playing strong defense. In the first two quarters, the Bulldogs’ shot selection and defense were troublesome, settling for rushed shots and losing the transition game. But in the third quarter, the Bulldogs came to play.

As the Islanders increased their lead to 11 points, back-to back 3-pointers from the Bulldogs’ Jasmine Samson and a shot from beyond the arc from Amaiya Fontanilla cut JFK's lead to two points.

As the Bulldogs scratched their way back in, the unrelenting Islanders stepped up their game. With Han running the offense and finding the open teammate, Cassandra Kido drained a 3-point shot, extending the lead to double digits.

Back and forth the Bulldogs and Islanders battled - no lead safe, nobody giving in.

With 14 seconds remaining in regulation, Samson drained her third 3-pointer. Samson, who finished with a team-high 15 points, made it a one-possession game.

With 3.5 seconds remaining, the Bulldogs’ Alaya Fontanilla had one final attempt to send the game into overtime. But as she launched a corner-3, Han closed in and blocked the shot at the buzzer.

"I just told my team: 'No threes,'" Han said. "I just saw that she was going to shoot a three and I just went for it, hoping I got the block, and I did. I was really happy about that."

Han, who finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and ran JFK’s offense, was a big factor in earning the title, ending the nearly two decade long drought.

“This is the first time I ever got a championship,” Han said. “Me and my team have been working super hard. Our heart, sweat and tears paid off, and I'm so excited for the future.”