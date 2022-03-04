JFK captures GDOE ISA girls basketball title with 44-41 win over Okkodo

It had been eight years since the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders girls basketball team won a championship, but the wait is over.

On Friday night, in their home gym, the Islanders claimed the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association tile by knocking off a determined Okkodo High School Bulldogs squad 44-41.

No matter how much the Islanders increased there lead or how much it looked like they were going to run away with the championship, the Bulldogs refused to lose.

In the third quarter, the Islanders led by 11 points, but back-to back 3-pointers from the Bulldogs’ Jasmine Samson and a shot from beyond the arc from Amaiya Fontanilla cut the lead to two points.

In the final seconds of the fourth quarter, the Islanders led by three points. The Bulldogs’ Alaya Fontanilla had one final attempt to send the game into overtime, but the Islanders’ Jada Han closed in one defense and blocked the shot at the buzzer.

"I just told my team: 'No threes,'" Han said. "I just saw that she was going to shoot a three and I just went for it, hoping I got the block, and I did. I was really happy about that."

Han, who finished with 13 points, 15 rebounds and ran JFK’s offense, was a big factor in earning the title. Laila Smartt, who dropped in a game-high 16 points for JFK, also made nine of 11 shots from the charity stripe, proving that sound fundamentals wins championship games.

"We knew it was going to come down to focus - it was all about focus," said Smartt, who was dead-set determined on winning the title. "Those extra free throws are what won the game for us. We're just happy to be here. It's about time!"

For more photos and complete game coverage, check out Sunday’s Guam Daily Post