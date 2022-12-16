When the dust settled on the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association girls basketball championship, it was the John F. Kennedy Islanders celebrating their 52-43 victory over the Simon Sanchez Sharks Thursday evening at the Okkodo High gym.

What the score doesn’t show is the sweat, tears and grit from both teams, who came armed and ready to put on a showcase of talent and skill. From buzzer-beaters to hard-hitting fouls and crafty showmanship to a display of composure from both teams, the hundreds of victory-rabid fans who showed up definitely got their money’s worth and then some.

The undefeated Islanders were heavily favored to take everything with ease. However, the Sharks were eager to prove their mettle. And, with league MVP Ronafe Ollet leading the Simon Sanchez charge, it was definitely a game that required a team effort from JFK’s big three – Jada Han, Laila Smartt and Hannah Gogue – to pull off the back-to-back title run.

The first half was a back-and-forth affair with JFK’s Han and Smartt finding the rim. But the Sharks defense, led by Ronnie Dela Cruz, did a phenomenal job of keeping the Islanders from running away like they did in their previous meeting. On the offensive end, Ollet did her best to find open shooters and divers to keep the game tight. A long-range shot from Ollet at the buzzer to signal the end of the first half sailed straight into the net for the 25-19 score, triggering a celebration from the “All Heart All Shark” fan base – a sign the Islanders were not going to be able to run away with the game.

In the second half, the Sharks picked up the intensity, especially when Han was forced to sit due to foul trouble. Key stops on defense and a huge trey from Shark sharpshooter Zyla Soriano cut the lead to 3. Smartt put the game back up 5, but in the ensuing melee, Ollet caught an Islander defender off guard and drew the foul to shoot three from the line to make it a 2-point game. Fueled by the dwindling lead, the Sharks closed out the quarter on a huge run to take a 37-34 lead going into the final stanza.

Down, but not out, JFK coach Merwin Martin said he told his players to focus on keeping their composure regardless of the circumstances and to trust the work they had put in to get to that level.

“I told them to keep their composure and not to panic. Not to overthink and just continue what we’ve been doing all season,” he said. “Next person steps up, plays hard and plays smart. I also told them to take it one possession at a time.”

The advice worked as Han immediately made her presence known, grabbing boards and finding the back of the rim to start off the quarter. Unsung hero Gogue had been stellar all night for the Islanders, hitting key buckets, grabbing boards or making key stops just when her team needed it.

While Sanchez countered with several buckets, the Islanders had fired up all their cylinders and took advantage of open looks and trips to the charity stripe. Running a stall game the last two minutes, the Islanders staved off any hopes of a Shark comeback and closed out the night for their second championship in two years.

Ollet had an MVP-type game with 17 points, five assists and three steals. Kayna Kanemoto had 10 points and eight rebounds for Sanchez.

Smartt had 13 points and eight rebounds and also went 6-6 from the free throw line for the Islanders. Han had 14 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Gogue contributed 9 points.

Sanchez head coach Arvin Domingo said he wanted his team to play with everything they had and to leave it all on the floor. He added, “Because at the end of the game there is no 'I should have done this. I could have done that. I would have done this.’ They need to just be in the moment and play to win.”

It sounds like a cliche, but Domingo said it’s been a while since Sanchez made it to the chip game and he wanted his team to play with all the intensity and passion the players had shown throughout the season.

“I don’t even remember the last time a Sanchez team went to the girls championship or if this is really their first time, but I couldn’t be prouder of this team and how they competed,” he said. “I thought there were moments in the game where had we capitalized on it, the outcome would have been different or the momentum would have gone in our favor, but hats off to coach Martin and his team for fighting through their own adversity and getting the win.”

After the game, JFK’s Smartt said she really just wanted another shot at the National Championship, which is slated for Saturday at the Phoenix Center.

“We came up a little short last year, so we want to try to take it all the way this year,” she said. “I’d like to thank all my teammates, family and coaches for helping me and supporting me throughout this season.”

Han, who has been having an MVP season, was forced to sit in the third quarter due to foul trouble, but she said the break was good for her mindset.

“Coach told me a few words that turned a switch on in my head. I needed to take a breather and reset and think about what I could do better when he puts me in again,” Han said. “I forced myself to move on from the mistakes I made. My teammates expect a lot from me and this game was when they needed me the most. I did not want to let my team down by fouling out. I was fueled by the competitiveness in me and how much I wanted to win another championship. I came into the game with the mindset to do better.”

Like Smartt, she thanked her support network for being there every game.

“I’d like to thank my coach, as he believed in me and put me back in the game for the fourth quarter, knowing that I had four fouls. … Without him, I would not be the player I am today,” she said. “I’d also like to thank my family who has supported me every single game. Especially my dad, who was a sideline coach that guided me and my teammates along the way. Most importantly, I’d like to thank each and every single one of my teammates. None of this would have happened without their hard work and commitment to this team.”

For Martin, the championship took on a different tone. Defending and winning is fantastic, he said, but the championship “means so much because the seniors this year were the freshmen when I took over the program back in 2019. I am proud of how much progress they’ve made, and their accomplishments. All the hours we’ve put in practice and all the sacrifices they made paid off.”