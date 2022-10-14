The Southern High School Dolphins scored first, but there was no denying John F. Kennedy High School Islanders their soccer three-peat.

In a game that featured the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association’s two best boys soccer teams, the Islanders defeated the Dolphins 4-1 in the championship game Friday night at Guam Football Association in Harmon.

Southern’s James Trecepona scored in the seventh minute, but that was all the offense JFK allowed.

Amid rain-sickened conditions and a boisterous crowd, JFK’s Joshua Benavente scored in the 23rd and 47th minutes. In-between Benavente’s brace (2-goal game) Noah Medler scored in the 31st minute.

Three minutes into stoppage time, the Islanders’ Renan Sagun scored JFK’s fourth goal.

For the complete story, including interviews and photos, pick ups a copy of Sunday’s Daily Post, or check it out online at postguam.com.