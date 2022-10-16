The Southern High School Dolphins scored first, but there was no denying the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders their soccer three-peat.

In a game that featured the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association’s two best boys soccer teams, the Islanders defeated the Dolphins 4-1 in the championship game Friday night at Guam Football Association in Harmon.

Southern’s James Atienza Trecepona scored in the seventh minute, but that was all the offense JFK allowed.

Amid rainy conditions and a boisterous crowd, JFK’s Joshua Benavente scored in the 23rd and 47th minutes. In between Benavente’s brace, Noah Medler scored in the 31st minute.

“Credit to my team for playing so hard the whole season,” Benavente said. “I’m so proud of everyone on this squad because we always believed in ourselves and worked hard for each other every single day.”

Although Benavente played injured most of the season, he wasn’t about to let pain derail him from taking part in the finale.

“I was dealing with an injury earlier in the season and I just wanted to give everything out there tonight,” he said. “We played a tough, young Southern team tonight and, fortunately, we were able to come out on top as champions. I’m just really happy we were able to pull it off.”

Both teams came out in a 1-4-4-2 formation, looking to play a quick, possession-based game, hoping to find space behind each other’s back line.

Throughout the entire season, neither team had played a match on artificial turf. So the first few minutes were a little hectic, both squads adjusting to the speed of the ball and the way it skipped off the wet surface.

Southern adjusted to both the weather and the pitch first, creating opportunity as they worked the ball to Gatbo Topasna on the right side of the box, who created space and took a shot. Islanders goalkeeper Leeland Reyes made the initial save but he wasn’t able to hold on to the wet ball as Trecepona pounced on the rebound, slotting the finish for the 1-nil lead.

Unfazed, the Islanders continued to pressure the Dolphins’ back line as Bryan Nakamine and Taiyo Kanekatsu found pockets of space in the midfield, allowing them to play through balls for the super quick and equally lethal Benavente.

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, the Islanders were relentless with their attack as they searched for the equalizer, utilizing one of their many weapons up front and through their midfield. If it wasn’t Nakamine, Kanekatsu or Benavente providing the threat, Medler, Irvin White and Alex Jorlang were equally capable of handling the challenge.

The Islanders finally found the back of the net in the 23rd minute with Benavente scoring the equalizer.

Nakamine was really cooking and in the 31st minute, he played a brilliant through ball for Medler. Medler timed his run and took a positive first touch, finishing confidently at the near post, proving to be the game-winner.

Knowing a one-goal lead wasn’t enough to dispose of Southern, JFK took the 2-1 lead into halftime.

Seven minutes into the second half, Benavente scored the insurance goal. Benavente, relying on his speed and finishing ability, converted Kanekatsu’s pass into an assist, finishing past San Nicolas with a shot down the middle.

With the game out of reach and carried over into stoppage time, Jorlang assisted Rhenan Sagun in the 83rd minute.