For the second week in row, in Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association track and field, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders topped the competition.

On Thursday, at JFK, in 28 different disciplines, the Islanders claimed 20 first-place finishes.

"The team is adjusting well with such a short preparation time," said JFK head coach Jay Antonio. "At this point, we're just trying to figure out how we can be competitive in the All-Island, against all the other teams."

The GDOE ISA All-Island Championship, a two-day event, will take place May 27-28 at JFK's Ramsey Field.

"We had several personal best performances, so that's always a good confidence booster for our athletes," Antonio said.

In the boys 3,000-meter race, in 9 minutes, 51.12 seconds, Islanders endurance runner Hugh Kent set a personal record, eclipsing last week's performance by nearly 12 seconds. Kent, who also competed in the boys 1,500-meter and 800- meter races, recorded first-place finishes in those events.

In the 1,500M, JFK crossed the finish line 1-2-3. After Kent finished the race in 4:40.67, Isaac Valdez, in 4:42.54 placed second. Rounding out the podium, Mark Imazu finished the middle-distance run in 4:52.42.

In the 800m, a close battle between first and second places, Okkodo High School Bulldogs’ Jadrian Juico, in 2:20.44, edged out Valdez by .49.

The Guam Adventist Academy Angels, the newest team inducted into the ISA league, posted a series of first-place times and distances.

In the girls 3,000m, Angels’ Bridgette Oh, in 13:43.15, won the race, shaving off nearly five seconds from her Week 1 showing.

"My greatest challenge was trying to figure out my pace because there were only two of us and my competitor started out really fast," Oh said. "I am happy that I went five seconds faster, but at the same, I know that I am not anywhere near the Guam High long distance runners.

Oh, also placed first in Javelin, setting a personal record at 22.42m.

"My coach put me in javelin this week and I had no idea how I would do, but that was my best event," Oh said.

Leading GAA’s medal haul, Carlos Poppe, with a 31.33m throw, won the boys' javelin division. Poppe, with a 10.33m heave, also claimed the top spot in the shot put.

"I was thrilled by the fact that I was able to secure first place in javelin and shot put," Poppe said. ... "The goal for me this year is to make the podium at All-Island. I’m sure that the competition at that meet is going to give me a run for my money, but God always seems to have my back."

Securing the Southern High School Dolphins only first-place finish, sophomore Cheyunne Ahn, in 3:02.35, won the girls 800m. Oh, three seconds off the pace, in 3:05.44, placed second.