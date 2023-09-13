Life hasn’t always gone smoothly for former John F. Kennedy High School Islanders football player Chris Parker. But through hard work, dedication and an undying belief that he was destined for greatness, the 23-year-old’s dream of making it to the NFL took a giant leap forward last month.

Parker, who loves his friends, family, football, and fancy things, was hired by Stanford University as their football scouting and player personnel intern.

“In the sports world, it’s all about being in the right place at the right time, and that is pretty much what happened here,” Parker said. “I scoured the internet for all of the Division I schools here in my area that have a football team - Stanford, UC Berkeley, and San Jose State - and I looked at their directories for their emails and LinkedIn profiles. I reached out to the director of player personnel at Stanford, on LinkedIn and email, and he got back to me a few weeks later. He’s a pretty busy guy. I’m surprised that he even got back to me at all.”

Although the job at the NCAA D1 powerhouse was not advertised anywhere, Parker took matters into his own hands. Long ago, he learned that if he wanted something, he had to take it, and he wasn’t going to take no for an answer. He figured that if he knocked on 100 doors, one was bound to open.

"I reached out to about 50-100 high-ranking people in these three schools and - literally - only three people got back to me,” Parker said.

Bumps in the road

When Parker left the island in 2018 and enrolled at North Park University in Chicago, Illinois, he saw very little playing time on the NCAA Division III cellar-dwelling football team and quickly cut ties with the program. With a mountain of debt and very little to show for his stint in the Windy City, Parker packed up his belongings and moved in with his auntie in Northern California. As his desire to play football remained, he enrolled at De Anza Community College in Cupertino California, where he received ample playing time but didn’t draw any offers from D1 schools. Undeterred, Parker applied to and was accepted at San Jose State University and became a kinesiology major but decided not to try out for the team.

“I was working out, preparing to walk on to SJSU before my extended injury history took a real toll on me,” Parker said. “I suffered a concussion at De Anza, and my back has been messed up since youth football. And on the day I was supposed to try out, I made an executive decision to stay home and focus on getting a career going for myself.”

Sidelined from football, Parker focused on his studies - even though he knew he had chosen the wrong major.

“To be honest with you, going into college, I didn’t give my degree much thought,” Parker said. “I was just excited to play college football. ... I didn’t have much of a direction to begin with. If I could redo it with the knowledge I know now, I would’ve definitely majored in business administration or something along those lines.”

While attending classes at SJSU, Parker took the required courses, worked at a local physical fitness clinic, took an internship for credit, and put in more hours than he cares to remember at 24 Hour Fitness, a national chain catering to the masses.

He said that quitting football in his junior year inspired him to try out various jobs within kinesiology and gain valuable knowledge about the industry as a whole.

“I hated all three of those jobs,” said Parker, adding that these types of careers weren’t going to make him rich.

“I aspire to make a lot of money,” he said. “We did not grow up in poverty, but middle class. And relying on company benefits has never been my flavor and none of those jobs, besides becoming a physical therapist or chiropractor, - with a lot of debt - makes high six figures.

“My thing is, I never wanted an average lifestyle. As a kid, growing up, I loved expensive things, and knew, from the very beginning that I wanted to be able to afford those.

"It’s hard to love things like a Rolls Royce when you will put in hours of your life and not make nearly as much to even think of purchasing one.”

At this point in his college career, Parker, for the first time, began thinking about his future.

Parker said that not showing up to the football combine at SJSU was the best decision he had ever ever made, because it allowed him realize that he didn’t want a career in health care.

“I was in a rough place because I was about to graduate and did not know what I wanted to do - even cried some nights because I knew I couldn’t afford to redo my bachelor's degree, and this would be an absolute let down,” Parker said.

Parker was one semester away from graduation and receiving his diploma - a seemingly worthless piece of paper that was costing him so much money. In his final year at SJSU, Parker enrolled in a class and met a professor that changed his life.

“My senior year of college, I picked up a sports management class, as an elective, and fell in love with it,” he said. “I speak with that professor, Dr. (Lamont) Williams on a week-to-week basis. I stayed back after class, every single time, to ask him for advice, and everything.”

After confiding in Williams and sharing his career goals with the professor, Parker decided to stay at SJSU and work on a master's degree in sports management. The program, which should take him 10-16 months to complete, begins Sept. 21.

“I’m definitely passionate about sports management and just didn’t know it,” he said.

Parker said that he wants to be a vice president/director of player personnel or the head of scouting for an NFL team. He also said that he always knew he was going to get his master's degree, but Williams and Parker’s girlfriend convinced him do it now.

“I always knew I wanted my master's degree, just because I knew if I wanted to become a high-ranking executive in the NFL or for a Division I football team,” Parker said. “ … I originally planned to take a year or two off and work towards paying ... debt, but in the trend of the NFL, in general, they want to develop young talent, and stepping back in the door when you’ve already taken your foot out is much harder.

“I actually turned down a good job at Apple to continue doing my master's degree.”

Staring up the mountain

With his master's program scheduled to begin eight days from now, Parker is busier than ever, working at Stanford, freelancing and taking side jobs, and selling tickets to San Francisco 49ers games.

“Obviously, my end goal isn’t to work in ticketing,” Parker said. “You have to start at the very bottom until you reach the top, which is what I’m doing.”

A once impetuous Parker, who left Guam on a proverbial wing and a prayer, now understands the importance of planning, weighing all the options, perseverance, and, most importantly, patience.

“From wasting a year at North Park to not being good enough to play Division I football at San Jose State, to hating the major I chose, I still found a way to make a positive out of it,” he said. "With no one in my family ever going to college, or taking it seriously, I had to go through all of the ups and downs to gain that knowledge and tell it to the younger generation of Guam.”

Parker told The Guam Daily Post that he is sick of seeing his family struggle and others succeed and wanted to change the narrative. He said that he was tired of seeing his family members settle for dead-end or dangerous jobs.

"If your dream is to join the military and fight for the country, then you should definitely do that,” he said. “My thing is - never settling for something because you have to.

“I went into a mountain of debt just to have a chance to change the way my bloodline thinks, and I will not stop going until I reach the ultimate goal. I just want people to pursue their dreams.”

He said that he grew up watching his mother work at fast food restaurants and knows, deep down, if she had the chance, she would have wanted to have become a lawyer.

“She tells me - every time - to pursue my dreams, and that’s what I’ve been doing.”