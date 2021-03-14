After winning the high school baseball championship with the John F. Kennedy Islanders and graduating from the presidential powerhouse, Gavin Lim took his game to the next level. With diploma in-hand and a bonafide baseball pedigree, the elite student-athlete moved to the U.S., where he plays for Presentation College in St. Aberdeen, South Dakota.

After a lengthy pause in college athletics due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lim's inaugural season began earlier this year. But despite the COVID-19 setback, Lim is glad to have returned to playing the sport he has dedicated his life to, embracing the grind and continuing his love affair with the sport that has given him so much joy.

“You have to really love this game to be able to handle everything that comes with being a college athlete," said Lim, who plays first base and pitches for the Saints. "From classes, to early morning weights, to practice, and then finding extra practice, I think it really challenges you mentally.

“But I love this game with everything I have and this is all I want to do.”

Despite being a true freshman, the Saints coaching staff has already given the Guamanian opportunity at first base and on the mound. At the start of the season, with little expectations other than becoming a student of the game, representing his island and listening to his coaches, Lim was eager to help the team any way possible. Wherever they wanted him to play or wherever they placed him in the batting lineup, he was ready to give it his all.

After the first three games of the season against the Avila University Eagles were canceled, Lim, on Feb. 5, finally had the opportunity to play in Game 2 of a three-game series against the Southwestern Jinx in Winfield, Kansas. The day before, in the series opener, the Jinx defeated the Saints 17-7. With the second game turning out nearly as badly as the first, a contest which they lost 10-2, Lim was given the nod for the mound in the final inning. With nothing to lose and only experience to gain, the Islander struck out two batters - earning his first-ever college statistics.

Lim told The Guam Daily Post that the game was extra special because he didn't think he would be given the opportunity to pitch at the college level.

"To go out and strike out the first batter I faced, it gave me flashbacks of playing catch with my dad and my brother in the backyard, pitching at LeoPalace in my high school championship game, and it made me realize how far I’ve come as a player,” Lim said.

In Game 3, the second game of a double-header, the Saints won, breaking the yolk with their first win - a 2-0 no-hitter.

As his season progresses, Lim has set goals for himself to ensure he continues to improve and, one day, play professionally. One of those goals is making the starting lineup as a second baseman for the Saints, something that will take an immense amount of effort and dedication to achieve, Lim said.

Deciding where to go to school

With roots in Yona, Lim decided to attend Presentation College after utilizing a recruiting agency, Next College Student Athlete. It assisted him in making contact with collegiate teams without having to leave island.

“This platform [NCSA] gave me the opportunity to connect with college coaches and I think every athlete on Guam should have it, since we don’t often have money or resources to do camps and tryouts in the mainland,” Lim said.

Lim told The Post that, through the recruiting agency, solid play in his senior season put him on the radar of Presentation College’s coach, Scott Berge.

“Coach Scott Berge texted me saying, 'Presentation College was interested in me as a student-athlete,' Lim said. "I talked things over with him and my family and I committed in July, after I graduated."

While the Saints have has a rough start to the season, four wins, 11 losses and seven cancellations, with 36 more scheduled games, there is room for improvement.

“I just want to make my family, my friends, and my island proud,” Lim said.