When Jacobe Quinata played football for the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders, he was a fierce running back and determined safety. On offense, he relished the opportunity to be the quarterback’s first option, especially with their backs to their goal line or deep inside an opponent’s red zone. On defense, he was skilled at reading and anticipating plays.

Affectionately, on both sides of the ball, he was a beast.

Quinata loves football. It's a passion that only became more intense after the sport was canceled in his junior year of high school due to the pandemic.

After Quinata’s sophomore year of high school, he was discouraged with the Islanders' results, but he was determined to become a better player – not just for himself – but for the whole team.

“I was very disappointed in myself. I thought I could have done a lot better. I could have broken more tackles,” Quinata said. “During that offseason (the) one thing in my mind was that on the field there is not going to be one person who will be able to take me down.”

With a brand-new mindset and a set of goals to be better than everyone else, Quinata took the sport more seriously than ever before.

“I started bulking up. I started eating right. I started taking protein shakes, lifting weights, getting my stability in check, being able to bring myself up when tumbling, being able to keep my balance,” he said, adding that he also worked on explosiveness training and footwork drills. “I wanted to make sure that when I'm on the field it's not me who should be scared to hit, it should be the defenders who are a little nervous coming up to me.”

Between his sophomore year and what was supposed to be his junior season, which was canceled due to government-enforced pandemic regulations, Quinata transformed himself from an above-average football player into a serious student-athlete. He was noticeably bigger, recognizably faster, and more powerful than ever before. But, as bad luck would have it, he was forced to wait until his senior year for his unveiling.

After a tough career at JFK, one which furnished Quinata with an honorable mention and second team selection, his parents and coaches encouraged him to take his game to the next level.

“My father, my mother, my stepfather, they all played sports themselves and they believe that if I really want to take it to the next level I just need to work harder and do more than expected and to just believe in myself,” said Quinata, who will become a member of the Sierra College Wolverines football team later this month. “They told me (that) if I really wanted this I just have to go out and get it and don't look back.”

Quinata also said that JFK head coach Allen Blend encouraged him to pursue college football.

“He always talked about taking my game to the next level. He believed that my abilities as an athlete and my work ethic could take me there and could take me places,” Quinata said.

Quinata has not yet begun working out with the team but looks forward to slapping on his pads, popping on his helmet and lacing up his cleats for the community college in Rocklin, California.

Quinata told The Guam Daily Post that after a year of taking classes at Guam Community College he decided to pursue his dream of playing college football.

“I decided … why not try out? Why not see where it goes?” he said.

“I'm just really happy to have the opportunity to play this sport while getting my education,” said Quinata, adding that a bigger dream of playing professional football remains entrenched in his mind. “Sure, being in the pros was always my dream as a kid. If it does take me there, then so be it.”