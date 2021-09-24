In men’s collegiate soccer action, the Muskingum University Fighting Muskies defeated the Thiel College Tomcats 2-1 in Greenville, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

Late in the second half, tied 1-1, John F. Kennedy High School graduate Noah Mueller made what proved to be the game-winning assist to Adam Yezbeck. With less than five minutes remaining, after receiving a pass that landed at his feet, the freshman midfielder passed to a cutting Yezbek.

“When I saw that the shot beat the keeper, all you can really feel in that moment is a sense of relief and happiness,” Mueller said. “Being tied for a while, then going up a goal in the last five minutes is such a great feeling.”

With the win, the Fighting Muskies improved to 2-5 in NCAA Division III competition.

With Muskies’ goals and wins difficult to come by this season, the 2-1 victory was a welcome change. In the first seven games, the Muskies have been outscored 28-7.

Michael Castaneda, who also graduated from JFK, said the team has struggled maintaining intensity, which he said was the case against the Tomcats.

“It felt like everyone is not there, mentally,” he said. “Goals will always come. Unfortunately, our performance was not the best that game, but it felt great playing with our passion and ending it with a win."

Muskies defender Morgan McKenna, a graduate of Father Dueñas Memorial School, had one shot denied and helped ignite the Muskies.

“I was ready to play and provide for the team so I came out strong and ready to lift the intensity higher so we could get more energy,” he said.