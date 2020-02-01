Despite starting a brand new pitcher, and trailing by five runs, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders softball team ran away with a win.

On Thursday, at JFK, during an Interscholastic Sports Association softball game, the Islanders defeated the Okkodo High School Bulldogs, 26-13.

“I was scared, but I didn’t want to tell anyone because I didn’t want to bring any of my teammates down,” said JFK starting pitcher Hannah Hular, whose team stole 16 bases and scored 22 runs in the final two innings.

In her first two seasons, Hular played outfield. This season, tasked to the mound, she is quickly gaining confidence.

“This was the first time to pitch in a real game, and I think I did pretty good,” added Hular, who went the distance. “We just need to work on our batting and our defense.”

In the first inning, the Bulldogs broke the game open when Kiannalyn Quitaro, Kianna Clark, Ligaya Imanil, and Justice Sablan crossed home plate.

Trailing 9-4, in the bottom of the third inning, the Islanders bats came to life. An RBI single from Nalani Blaz led JFK's offense.

"Our determination was amazing," Blaz said.

In a game packed with emotional lead changes, the Bulldogs fought back.

Just as quickly as momentum favored the Bulldogs, the Islanders erupted for 16 runs. With a three-run RBI double, three stolen bases, and two runs, Maiya Taijeron led the Islanders charge.

“We had been pretty rocky in the field, so I tried to make up for it by staying focused when I was batting, and at least try to score,” Taijeron said.

Reading the Bulldogs battery, Taijeron, and JFK baserunners, knew when to steal.

“We watched the pitcher and catcher and knew we had to steal right away,” Taijeron said. … “We were really focused.”