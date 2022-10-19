The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association will crown a new champion this year after the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders upset the two-time defending champion George Washington High School Geckos in four sets, 26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 25-16.

Monday night’s semifinal between the Islanders and Geckos took place at the Phoenix Center in Mangilao.

JFK will face the Okkodo High School Bulldogs Friday night for the championship, as the Bulldogs fought off the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks in five sets.

JFK was powered by big offensive production from three seniors, Maya Andres’ 13 kills and one ace; Alessandra Pagdilao’s eight kills, two aces and a block; and Maria Calvo’s eight kills.

“I’m not surprised with how she (Andres) played tonight,” said Pagdilao, regarding Andres’ game stats.

Andres and the Islanders went to work early in the first set, jumping out to a 7-2 lead behind a kill and an ace from Andres and three kills from teammate Tommie-Lyn Santos.

The Islanders were on their way to making it a quick first set, extending the lead to 17-8, scoring five straight points. During that stretch, Andres added two more kills, with Jodee Halili adding a kill and two straight aces from Philicita Rivera.

Later, with the Islanders 2 points away from taking the first set, leading 23-16, the Geckos made their move. With two kills by Kamarin Guerrero, the momentum shifted to the Geckos side, fueling an 8-point run, giving the Geckos the lead and set point at 24-23.

But back-to-back kills from Calvo and Andres regained the lead for the Islanders and a hitting error by the Geckos gave the Islanders the 26-24 first-set win.

Second set

The second set was a different story as the Geckos began to find their groove, keeping the score close to even throughout the set.

With the Islanders up 16-13, the Geckos, taking advantage of mishaps by JFK, regained the lead, scoring 6 straight points, capped off by back-to-back aces from Elahna Gumataotao, to lead 19-16.

A kill from Cherese Flores and a hitting error by the Islanders gave the Geckos the 25-20 second-set win, tying the match 1-1.

“We were kind of down at first, but we decided to come together as a team, and Maria was a great motivation for us,” Andres said.

“Our confidence was a little beaten down,” added Pagdilao. “We were able to shake it off and focus on the next set.”

“We just knew it was a hiccup,” said Calvo, regarding the second-set loss. “I just told my team that, no matter what, ‘I always trust you guys, and just be confident.’ If you make a mistake, shake it off right away.”

Third set

Later in the set, with JFK up 21-15, Andres added two more kills, back-to-back, to give her team the 23-15 lead.

However, the Geckos made a run, scoring five straight points after multiple hitting errors by the Islanders gave the Geckos hope to save the set. But a hitting error put the Islanders at set point, and a kill by Pagdilao gave the Islanders the third-set win and the 2-1 lead, putting the defending champs at the brink of elimination.

Fourth set

The JFK offense continued to produce in the fourth set, scoring six of their first nine points off kills from Pagdilao, Rivera and Andres, and three from Calvo to give the Islanders the 9-5 lead.

Up 13-10, The Islanders’ Halili extended the lead after recording a kill and two consecutive aces, giving her squad the 16-10 lead and energizing the Islanders fan base.

Tasting victory at 20-15, the Islanders got two free points off passing errors by the Geckos. With an ace by Calvo and Andres’ 13th kill, the Islanders found themselves at the brink of knocking off the defending champs at 24-15, after falling to the Geckos twice during the regular season.

“I just wanted to finish it already,” Andres said.

After a hitting error by the Islanders briefly extended the game, Rivera gave a back-row set to Lyca Alvez, who sent a shot over the net, falling just out of the reach of a diving Geckos defender and falling onto the floor, ending the reign of the two-time defending champs and sending the Islanders into the championship game with a 25-16 fourth-set win.

“It’s definitely refreshing,” added Pagdilao. “We came into the game to play with no end goal. We just wanted to play good and finish the game.”

“We’re excited and we’re ready for the next game,” Andres said. “It just took a lot of hard work on our part, and I’m glad that we were able to execute on the floor. I’m really proud of all the girls and what we did today as a unit.”

With the win, the Islanders move on to play the Okkodo Bulldogs for the ISA volleyball title. The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Tiyan High School.

“We’re just going to do what we did today and be ready to play the championship game,” Pagdilao said. “We just need to be hyped up during the game and keep the energy up from the beginning to the end.”

Other semifinal match

In the other semifinal match, the Bulldogs defeated the Sharks 25-19, 25-14, 21-25, 23-25, 15-13.