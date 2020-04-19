With interscholastic sports cancelled for the rest of the year and the island still in quarantine, many of the island athletes have become creative in their ways to stay in shape and stay motivated.

For one group of senior athletes from John F. Kennedy High School, a chat group with their physical education teacher has given them another resource to keep up their physical fitness with the added benefit of some social activity.

Eladio Manansala, who has taught and coached at JFK for 25 years, said the quarantine has definitely changed life. But, he wanted to ensure the athletes in his class continued to strive toward the goals they had set for themselves at the beginning of the year.

“Some students were messaging me for a workout, so I created the group chat so they can see the training schedule,” he said. “They have so much time now, and they can do the workouts when they feel like it.”

With about 20-plus athletes on the chat, Manansala said the response “has been good, but not everyone is posting. Some are secretly working out and would post results later.”

Normally, he said, he posts workouts to hone in on two major muscle groups a day. Or, he said, he will switch it up with a CrossFit Workout of the Day (WOD).

“It’s similar to what we do at school, which is a combination of functional movements,” he said.

Charmaine Espinosa, a track athlete, said she started working out because she didn’t like her physical experience and being in “Coach Lad’s class got me used to a lifestyle I want to stay committed to, not only does it benefit my health but it has also boosted my confidence.”

She said her and her friends FaceTime during their abdominal workouts to keep up the motivation.

With a lack of normal gym weights and machines, Espinosa said, Manansala tells them to be creative.

“He inspires us to utilize materials around the house rather than to use gym equipment, stuff around the house like detergent, a case of water, etc.,” said Espinosa, who plans to become a physical therapist and attend college in the Philippines.

Besides talking to friends on FaceTime, she said she is often inspired by the group itself.

"My peers send videos of themselves working out so it inspires me to do the same,” she said.

In addition to her workouts, she said she spends more time in the sun, doing yard work and gardening with family.

For now, Espinosa said seeing results at the end of every week keeps her on track and continuing to work despite not having the crowd normally associated with team sports.

Fellow Islander Frencine Villena, a multisport athlete, echoed Espinosa’s sentiments, adding the workouts offer another type of motivation to get up and do positive things. She designated a small area, complete with weights, ladder and fresh air, in her backyard for her workouts.

Working out is better than “just laying in bed eating bags of chips and watching TV,” she said. Normally upbeat and smiling, Villena admits she was and still is sad and disappointed with how her senior year ended. She was looking forward to her final soccer season as an Islander and walking the grad line with her classmates.

But, always optimistic, Villena, who is weighing the options of being a cosmetologist or a flight attendant, said she stays motivated by “focusing on the life I have planned for myself in the future.”

Looking backward doesn’t make sense, she said, so she is looking forward and focusing on her life goals instead.

Senior athlete Kiana Rivera said she was looking forward to another winning season in track. The Islanders had raised eyebrows after winning last year’s track-and-field championship, but all those hopes were derailed as schools and the season shut down.

“I’m so disappointed that fourth quarter sports are cancelled most especially because I’ve been training since second quarter for it,” she said. “I miss waking up early, going to school, working out with my class, laughing with my friends and just the whole senior year experience.”

Rivera said she tries to stay motivated by maintaining her physical fitness and spending time with family.

“Ever since the quarantine started, I’ve been getting up in the morning to do some of the workouts I’ve learned from coach,” she said. “Some of the workouts Coach Lad gives us is the same for what I do for track, so it helps a lot.”

Despite her senior year being done, Rivera said she hopes to continue to run track at the national level and looks forward to her first year in college.

Allen Blend, who played football, baseball and volleyball for JFK, said the workouts offer him an opportunity to stay in shape.

But, he admits, there are some difficulties.

“The workouts have been challenging on my own, because I have more drive with Coach Lad there pushing us,” he said. While not as fun as laughing with peers or hearing his friends on the side during a session, Blend said it is still important that he finds the time to “squeeze out the energy for a workout.”

Manasala said he is experimenting with online video conferencing, but it’s tough to find time when all of them can be on. So, for now, the chat group works.

“I just want to make sure they put in their 40-60 minutes of physical activity,” he said. “I may not get to everyone, but if I can get more than half to work out then that’s good enough.”