In a battle of unbeaten teams on Tuesday in the 2020 GSPN Preseason Basketball Tournament, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders and Saint Paul Christian School Warriors lived up to the hype.

With a berth to Friday night’s championship game at the Jungle at stake, JFK defeated Saint Paul, 68-59.

For the title, the Islanders will play the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars at 7 p.m. Friday, at the FD Jungle.

“We just kept the game moving,” said Jeremiah Kintoki, a proud JFK standout after defeating the 2019 Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam defending champions. “We didn’t come out prepared in the first half. Some of us were feeling the pressure.”

In the Pool B clash, JFK trailed most of the game and made their move in the second half.

Despite the Warriors’ hot start, the Islanders turned the tables on the Harmon squad. With a series of 3-pointers, and breaking through the Warriors press, JFK inched ever closer to the Saint Paul lead.

With a pair of treys, and trailing by 8 points, Rodman Simina and Kintoki brought JFK to 33-29 at the half.

After a quick halftime intermission, JFK gathered composure and went to work. Kintoki, with a shot from deep, at 44-42, secured the Islanders first lead.

Having climbed out of a deep hole, the Islanders closed the fourth quarter with a 19-point scoring barrage.

Simina, with a 21-point performance, led all scorers. Kintoki, with 18 points, was a strong scoring option.

“Our chemistry reflects everything we do in practice,” Kintoki said. “We put in a lot of work, share the ball, and that’s how we play.”

In the loss, Saint Paul’s Thelo Orichiro scored 18 points, and sixth-man Hayato Tsuji scored 15 points.

In a Pool A matchup, the Okkodo High School Bulldogs locked up the No. 2 seed with a 67-52 win over the Notre Dame High School Royals.

With the win, for third place, the Bulldogs will play the Warriors at 7 p.m., Thursday at the FD Jungle.

Leading the Bulldogs, Jon Michael Lorena’s 13 points paced the Dededo squad. Teammate Rylen Cajigal, with an even dozen, expanded the Bulldogs options.

Shawn Lamparero, in a losing effort, led the Royals with 11 points.