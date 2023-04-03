The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders girls varsity soccer team enjoyed a successful international event, where they played in the Batang TOL Cup Football Tournament, March 28-30, in Tagaytay, Philippines.

The Islanders won their opener against Brent International School Laguna 4-1. On the second day of the tournament, however, the Islanders succumbed to National University Aspire 3-2.

“It was a good trip for the girls playing (a) high school team here,” said JFK head coach Eladio Manansala. “The level of play is similar to Guam. It’s competitive.”

Manansala described tough physical play and challenging conditions, which led to one of the games being canceled after a player on a different team collapsed on the field.

“The second game we had was tough, because of fitness, heat, and (it being) our second game in two days,” Manansala said. “If we had a complete team and traveled after the season, I believe it would’ve been a different result.”

Despite not having all of its roster members, the Islanders did have a robust lineup who were all instrumental in helping the Islanders win the 2023 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship and the traveling members performed well.

“Jada (Han) controlled the midfield in the first game, as usual, and assisted in two goals,” Manansala said, proud of the senior student-athlete. “The second game, she scored both goals despite pressure from the opponent.”

Against Brent International School, JFK’s Annie Jones scored two goals and Jodee Halili and Jae Almonte scored one goal apiece. Accompanying hard work on the field, an equal amount of effort off the pitch made the dream of a trip a reality.

“The girls worked hard for this trip with the help of their parents,” Manansala said. “Fundraising is not easy, but found a way to get it done. Next year, the plan is to take the boys and girls and to start fundraising activities earlier.”

Manansala said he hopes more teams from Guam follow suit in 2024 and join the competition.

“We’ve been planning this trip before the season once we connected with an organizer and sent us an invitation,” Manansala said. “We want this to be a yearly trip, like other sports. Hopefully, next time, we’ll have more schools join us.”