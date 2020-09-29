JFK, SSHS athletes join virtual cross-country meet

With the island in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and interscholastic sports completely quiet since March 15, high school athletes have been at a standstill – something unheard of until COVID-19.

However, cross-country got a taste of competition, with athletes from John F. Kennedy High School and Simon Sanchez High School virtually competing against five other schools in the region – Taipei American School, International School of Kuala Lumpur, Palau High School, Concordia International School and Canadian Academy. George Washington's Terrance Johnson, who plans to relocate for his senior year, also joined the second meet, which was held this past weekend. All the local athletes were competing under Guam Central Athletics, not as members of their school.

Running on the honor system and adhering to PCOR1 guidelines, a 5K course was laid out for athletes to run.

“Basically, each team ran a 5K on their own and submitted their times. It's an honor system and there's a lot of flexibility,” said Jay Antonio, who normally coaches cross-country and track and field for the JFK Islanders.

Some of the off-island teams were able to run together, Antonio said.

“Since our situation here on Guam was different, I basically measured a 5K course and had the athletes run it. They had options of when they ran it as long as it was the course,” he said.

For Antonio, it was important to just give his athletes something to aspire to considering the dearth of events on island and the lack of any competitions in the foreseeable future.

“It was voluntary. Some couldn't and that was fine,” he said. “Palau has been having regular meets, so they were just happy to know that they can actually compete with runners from other countries without having to travel.”

Antonio checks in with his athletes, ensuring their mental and physical well-being as they navigate the challenges of the pandemic.

“I have a virtual Zoom session with 10 athletes once a week and that's about it,” he said. “The rest of the days, they do what they need to do. Again it's about trust and also just providing for some structure no matter how modified it is.”

For junior Mark Imazu, who also has represented the island in swimming at international competitions and in local triathlons, the run wasn’t his best thanks to a stagnant training schedule amid the pandemic.

“I was able to make this race a decent one; it was not the best,” he said, admitting to having less motivation thanks to the distance between his coaches and teammates.

Imazu said he is pushing to train six days a week, clocking 4 to 7 miles a day on average.

While it’s tough, Imazu said he’s up for the challenge, regardless of “how tough the condition becomes. So when it’s time to compete again, I will be (competing at) the highest level of my capabilities.”

For freshman Isaac Valdez, beating his personal record made for a good race.

“I guess I did pretty good, but I know I could do better,” he said. “With no sports, this was actually better than I thought. ... I kind of miss school, but at the same time, not really. For sure, I miss sports.”

To keep in shape, the upbeat Valdez said he does home workouts for strength and works on cardio by hitting the Tumon strip or running around his village.

“If sports doesn’t happen, I just got to keep training and focusing on school so when sports begin I'll be ready and be competing at my best,” he said.

For Antonio, the event showcased a way to still hold competitions amid a pandemic.

“I think we all have to accept the fact that our norm will be different and we have to find ways to provide opportunities to our student athletes,” he said. “If we have enough clubs or groups that are willing to virtually compete locally, why not?”

Athletics is a crucial component of student growth, Antonio said, adding waiting for “our old norm” doesn’t make sense.

“There are thousands of student-athletes who are at home waiting for an outlet, and I just think we need to provide that. This is certainly not like a typical race but we're not in a typical situation right now,” he said. “To an athlete, a race is a race; competition is competition. We have no choice but to modify.”