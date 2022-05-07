The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders boys volleyball team dropped the first set, but held on to beat the Guam Adventist Academy Angels in a five-set thriller Thursday night at JFK in Upper Tumon.

Despite coming from behind and trailing 2-1 to an improving Angels squad, the Islanders beat the visitors 25-27, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20, 15-7.

Leading the talented Islanders, JFK had big nights from Jacobe Quinata, Sean Puno, Justin Lizama and Irvin White.

In the final set, multiple thunderous kills from Lizama and a game-winning tap to the floor from White sealed the victory.

White said he is happy with the win, although the Islanders did not play their best.

“I wish we did better on execution because our team is way better than how we performed tonight,” he said.

In a back-and-forth first set, the Angels found a rhythm and this seemed to frustrate the Islanders. On the Angels set point, GAA’s Kana Sgambelluri blocked a shot, sending it down onto the Islanders side of the net.

“When we start losing, we started getting down on each other and we just needed to pick the vibe up more,” White said.

Trailing 1-0, a disappointed Islanders team returned with a sense of urgency and elevated play.

As JFK’s Matthew Mercado racked up blocks and points for the Islanders, White and Lizama hit timely, powerful kills. One point from the set, Lizama tattooed a strong spike that caromed off an Angels defender and sailed out of bounds.

Trading the third and fourth sets, the fourth belonging to the Islanders. JFK carried the momentum into the fifth set.

With three huge, crosscourt kills from Lizama, the Islanders arrived at match point. Leading 14-7, White blocked the match-winning shot for a winner.

White said it felt good to hit the match-winning shot.

“It was a really good feeling,” he said. “I wanted to jump and be excited, but I wanted to stay composed for my coach.”