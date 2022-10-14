What a difference a week makes.

The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders and the Tiyan High School Titans met again for a rematch just seven days apart, with the second match having much more at stake as it was a win-or-go-home semifinals matchup.

While the Islanders ran rampant against the Titans just a week ago, a more disciplined defensive game plan from Tiyan and a softer, rain-induced playing surface made for a much tighter rematch.

The Titans’ great team defense coupled with a stellar performance from goalkeeper Conor Flory held the loaded JFK team scoreless for 100-plus minutes. It looked as if the match was destined for a penalty shootout, which would have favored the underdog Titans, until Alex Jorlang combined nicely with Bryan Nakamine on the right side of the box before he cut in quickly on his favored left foot, unleashing a low shot to the near post. Flory did well to get down quickly and get a hand to Jorlang's offering, but the powerful shot beat the goalkeeper, deflecting into the near post.

Although the Islanders won by the narrowest of margins, Tiyan gave them a good scare.

“They made it really difficult for us to get anything going in our attack,” said JFK defender CJ Sablan, who also plays on Guam’s U17 national team. ”We had to be a little more patient in the attacking third with how disciplined they were. Credit to their team, they played a heck of a game.”

For the remaining five minutes of overtime, JFK held off the hardworking Titans, earning a trip to a fourth consecutive championship final. With the 1-0 win, the Islanders will take on the Southern High School Dolphins in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game. The Dolphins, in other semifinal action, a minor upset, defeated the Okkodo High School Bulldogs 2-0.

“I believe in this team and if we step out there and give our all and play for each other, we are capable of beating any team we challenge,” Sablan said. “I expect it to be a very tough match, but we are looking forward to it.”

First-half formations

Both teams opted to set up in a 1-4-4-2 formation, but their tactical approaches were on opposite ends of the spectrum. JFK looked for numbers, forward, quickly, in support of talisman Joshua Benavente, building through the usual suspects of Nakamine, Noah Medler, and Taiyo Kanekatsu, while Jorlang and Sablan focused on the direct threat of the Titans’ Ashton Aguon and Nathaniel Mortera.

The Titans worked to remain compact, defensively, looking to frustrate the Islanders’ attack in hopes of catching them on a counter by utilizing the speed and work rate of Aguon.

Either the Islanders all had kådu for their pregame meal or the Titans' game plan worked to a T, because for the first 65 minutes the game was played at a very pedestrian pace, which benefited the Titans’ defense.

On a few occasions, in the first 65 minutes, the Islanders built a sustainable attack. Tiyan got good numbers behind the ball, forcing JFK to opt for shots from distance, which Flory dealt with, expertly.

Sometimes, matches need a little something extra to wake players up, and this was one of those matches. Around the 66th minute, two players challenged for a ball, going shoulder-to-shoulder, cleanly, both putting their weight behind the challenge, hoping to gain the advantage. Each player came out of it no worse for the wear, but a few competitive words were definitely shared, the moment instantly lifting the intensity of the match for both sides.

Unfortunately for Tiyan, the intensity created better movement from the JFK attack, creating multiple dangerous opportunities in the last 15 minutes.

Flory, with the help of his crossbar and his posts, kept the Islanders scoreless. Aguon, fighting through cramps, almost gave the Titans the lead on a couple of counterattacks, barely missing wide with one shot while a cross rolled a foot in front of the Islanders’ goal, just needing a light touch to cross the goal line.

Kanekatsu played a great diagonal ball over the top of the Titans’ defense that Irvin White did well to bring down with his first touch before firing a good shot on goal, that Flory, somehow, got a hand on and made the save. Then, Kanekatsu drilled a strike from distance, hitting it well, but, again, Flory was up to the task, tipping the shot off the post before jumping on the rebound. That was the last, big attempt of regulation as the whistle blew shortly thereafter.

In overtime, JFK picked up right where they left off, bombarding the Tiyan goal with shots from near and far, trying every which way to get the ball past Flory. The netminder, playing the game of his career, did everything in his power to keep his team in it, hoping to get them to penalties, where he may have had the advantage over his JFK counterpart.

With five minutes to go, Flory’s wall was finally breached when Nakamine and Jorlang played a neat one-two, before the hardworking Jorlang, who had been all over the field on the night, sneaked a powerful shot past Flory on his near post.