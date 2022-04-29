The defending champions are rolling through the Interscholastic Sports Association Girls’ Soccer League, taking names and dropping opponents standing in their way as they chase another ship.

In Tuesday’s matchup against the George Washington Geckos, the John F. Kennedy Islanders unleashed an offensive onslaught and when the dust settled, the Islanders were walking away with the 6-1 drubbing on their home field.

Last year, the Islanders playing on a shortened season due to COVID-19 restrictions, allowed zero goals en route to an ISA championship. This year, they’re continuing the defensive dominance, only allowing three goals thus far in five games.

Their first game of the season, a 2-0 win over Southern High, was their closest margin of victory. Since then, the Islanders have dominated on offense, outscoring their opponents with ease. But, JFK head coach Eladio Manansala said a huge credit goes to his back line.

“I know it’s always the goal scorers, but our defense has been holding it down,” Manansala said.

His defensive unit – Maddie Concepcion, Tammi Morellano, Alyssa Bamba, and Chloe Franco – has been phenomenal in limiting the potency of other team’s offenses.

“We take a lot pride in our defense, especially as center backs, because we’re tasked with doing our jobs, as well as controlling the back together. We work really hard to perfect our defense, and we want people to recognize our skill on the field,” said Morellano. “Even though we don’t get a lot of the recognition, we’re proud to be able to say that our support from the back lets our offense focus on their roles as scorers.”

Manansala agrees, adding his defense is a huge component of their victories.

Morellano said every win is a team effort and everyone buys into their respective roles in building a championship culture.

“(Her teammates) never fail to recognize the hard work we put in for them. It also feels good to walk off the field knowing I put in everything I could,” she said.

Manansala’s offense has also been a terror on the field. With sophomore sensation Cassandra Kido and junior star Jada Han on the field, the offense is a thing of beauty.

On Tuesday, Han dropped a hat trick to lead the charge and assisted on two other goals. Kido added a brace, while fellow sophomore Jodee Halili added the sixth goal.

Han, who only recently returned to interscholastic soccer, having missed it due to COVID her 9th and 10th grade years, said she’s enjoying the ride and creating chemistry with her teammates.

“It feels good to be back playing soccer. I haven’t played school soccer since the 8th grade,” she said. “I’ve missed the feeling of running up and down the pitch. This is the first time I’ve focused on the sport in a while.”

Han said her role at the mid allows her to control the ball and make the plays necessary for her teammates to score –– similar to her role at the point for the Islanders in basketball, which won the ISA championship earlier this year.

Ever the competitor, Han said her goal for the team is “to build chemistry and win another championship title for ISA.”

Southern dominance

The Southern Dolphins were on fire as they blanked the Tiyan Titans 9-0 in the earlier game. Freshman Cindy Maestrecampo had five goals. Analea Meno and Crista Cruz each had two goals.