The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association kicked off third-quarter sports with girls soccer on the pitch Monday night at Okkodo High School.

In the first of two games, the two-time defending champion John F. Kennedy High School Islanders defeated a talented Southern High School Dolphins squad 4-0.

In the second game, another shutout, the Okkodo Bulldogs beat the Tiyan High School Titans 5-0.

In the JFK vs. SHS match, each team had five All-Island players from last season, but it was a transfer student who made a huge difference.

Junior Annie Jones, a transfer from the St. John’s School Knights, quickly got on the good graces of her team by scoring the first two goals of the season. The forward, making a statement early, punched in goals in the ninth and 16th minutes.

A few minutes later, JFK senior Jada Han made it 3-0.

But the Dolphins had too much talent on their roster to allow a blowout.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game against them,” said JFK head coach Eladio Manansala “They (Southern) play club team soccer year-round and they’re well coached.”

Junior forward Jodee Halili, another First-Team All-Island returnee, just before the end of the game, capped off the scoring.

“It was 4-0, but it was closer than that,” Manansala said. “It was a good win for us, but it’s a long season and we need to keep working to improve our game.”

The Dolphins return the likes of MVP Analea Meno, Cindy Maestracampo, Crista Cruz and Brielle Naputi, all 2022 First-Team selections, but JFK’s defense was just too much.

“Tonight’s game was not our best effort,” said Southern head coach Stephen Meno. “We’ll get to where need to be with each game.”