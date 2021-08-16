Christian “CJ” Kido and Noah Mueller are the latest standouts from the Guam National Program to move on to play intercollegiate soccer, with both John F. Kennedy High School graduates signing letters of intent to play for the Muskingum University Fighting Muskies.

“I’m really excited to get this opportunity to play at the next level,” Mueller said.

“I’m going to have to work hard to meet the standard at that level and perform well at that level,” the 18-year-old added.

Both Mueller and Kido were introduced to Fighting Muskies’ head coach Adam Ponder through fellow Guam National Program teammate Morgan McKenna, who returns to the Ohio university’s roster this year. Muskingum University competes in the Ohio Athletic Conference in NCAA Division III.

“After getting this opportunity – I can’t hold it in sometimes – I’m feeling a little nervous, but even more excited to play at the intercollegiate level,” Kido, 18, said. “It’ll be good to see where I’m at as a player at this new, higher level and to continue to improve as a player and contribute to my new team.

“With this new opportunity, for me personally, I want to focus on academics first and soccer comes second at this stage, but this is definitely a step to where I want to go with the sport and I want to continue playing at the highest level I possibly can.”