As soon as race official Richard Taitague said "Go," John F. Kennedy High School Islanders’ Hugh Kent ran to the front of the pack and never looked back.

During a Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association cross-country tri-meet Wednesday, which featured the Islanders, Okkodo High School Bulldogs and the George Washington High School Geckos, Kent blazed through the George Washington High course, a 4.62-kilometer mettle-tester, in 16 minutes, 4 seconds. Kent, the reigning two-time defending All-Island champion, finished 1:27 faster than teammate Isaac Valdez, who earned the second spot on the podium.

“I am pretty pleased with my time,” Kent said. "The weather, it's the best it has been in a while. It’s the best weather we've ever had, so I felt really good today, really light. And I was just able to keep going.”

Without extreme heat factoring into the race and knowing what his body is capable of, Kent ditched a conservative game plan and went for it.

“Usually, on a hot day, I might try to start off and get up head of the pack and then sort of ease into a pace and then just gradually increase it, because I don't want to overheat and then just completely die out towards the end,” Kent said. “But today, since it's cool, I knew I could just keep a fast pace.”

After two additional Islanders claimed third and fourth places, Kaito Sakaguchi, in 17:35, and Ivan Aguilar, in 18:05, a Bulldog and a Gecko shattered JFK’s clean sweep. In fifth place, Okkodo’s Jone Gimoto completed the race in 18:26. Fifteen seconds behind Gimoto, in 18:41, GW’s Aiden Uncangco placed fifth. Securing the win for the Islanders, Evan Tydingco finished in 19:09.

“We're lucky to have these athletes,” Kent said. “Also, our coach is able to bring us together and make sure we all try and stick together, especially in our own groups. The first four people, we train together as a group, so we're able to motivate each other.”

With the season exactly halfway over, Kent has racked up nothing but first-place finishes. Untested by others and given that each course is drastically different, his goal is to cut time.

“I just want to get faster and faster,” he said.

This past summer, Kent competed with Team Guam at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and the 2022 Oceania Athletics Championships in Australia. After those regional and world class events, Kent realized he is a big fish on a small island. His drive to compete comes from the knowledge that there are many racers faster than he.

“The competition is just way out of Guam’s league,” he said. “Just knowing that even if I'm the best here, everywhere else, I’m way on the very bottom - incomparable. That motivates me to go faster, so I'm not just fast here. I want to be fast everywhere.”

In head-to-head team competition, the Islanders defeated the Geckos 16-44 and eclipsed the Bulldogs 16-47. The Geckos, with a strong showing, defeated the Bulldogs 20-43.

In the girls races, the most competitive of the day, GW’s Robin Cruz crossed the finish line in first place, 23 seconds quicker than the Islanders’ Patricia Miclat, the second-place finisher. In third place, Geckos’ Rhylaieh Taitano posted 22:51. The next three finishers were all Islanders - Gabriella Gogue, in 23:05, Annika Miclat, in 24:11, and Mary Namirembe, in 26:11. Madison Leon Guerrero, the Geckos’ third female to cross the finish line, posted a respectable 26:22. Securing the Islanders’ double-win, Ava Garcia posted 27:18.

Amid ideal racing conditions, no wind, no rain but dense cloud cover, the 17-year-old Cruz blitzed through the course. Although she placed first, which she has done in every race this season, she told the Post that she was not happy with her results.

“I'm not satisfied,” she said, although she had set a new personal record, 23 seconds quicker than her previous best. “It’s just another goal I have to beat.”

She added that her teammates in front of her keep her motivated to finish first.

In head-to-head team competition, the Islanders defeated the Geckos 25-32 and earned a 15-48 win over the Bulldogs. The Geckos, in the other team competition, defeated Okkodo 17-40.