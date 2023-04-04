Before Jada Han and the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders entered the Batang TOL Cup Football Tournament, in Tagaytay, Philippines, the goal was simple: win games and serve as good ambassadors.

Both goals were achieved.

“It’s been truly an honor representing the green and gold colors,” said Han, who, in two games, scored two goals and assisted two more.

After winning the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Girls Soccer League for a second straight year, JFK entered the tournament with confidence. Even though they had never played Brent International School or National University Aspire, the two other teams in their bracket, JFK was prepared for battle.

“The level was what I expected,” Han said. “They had a different playing style from the teams on Guam and my team was able to adjust to it. We felt ready to take on both teams.”

In the tournament-opening game, JFK ousted Brent International 4-1. In that game, Han had two assists. Annie Jones scored two goals and Jodee Halili and Jae Almonte scored one goal each. The win proved that JFK was up to the challenge and hungry for more. In the second game, against Aspire, Han scored two goals but the Islanders, not used to playing back-to-back games, especially not without their complete roster, lost 3-2.

“This team was a lot more experienced than the other one,” Han said. “They were very good at moving the ball, which caught us off guard. A lot of us were tired from the other day but were still able to push until the very end.”

The Islanders head coach, Eladio Manansala, proud of his team, hopes to make the tournament a yearly pilgrimage, not just for the girls, but for JFK’s boys team and other Guam-based teams as well.

Although JFK left the three-day tournament – which took place March 28-30 – with a win and a loss, the experience was invaluable.

“The toughest part was managing to gel together. Despite our differences and with the help of coach Lad, we were able to complete the goals we set for ourselves as well as our team – and that was to win as many games as we could this season and, ultimately, another championship for JFKHS.”

“I am very proud about the progress my team has made since the beginning of the season,” she added. “We’ve got a lot of talent on our team.”