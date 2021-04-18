The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders entered Friday’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association All-Island Cross-country Meet with a perfect record, so there was no surprise when both their boys’ and girls' teams captured first-place in both divisions.

In boys’ individual competition, in 17 minutes, 16 seconds, JFK ninth-grader Hugh Kent blitzed the competition on the one-lap, 5-kilometer course at Okkodo High School in Dededo. In second place, more than a full minute behind Kent, Southern High School Dolphins’ Danny Quinata crossed the finish line in 18:21. Rounding out the boys’ podium, in 18:22, JFK’s Isaac Valdez claimed the three spot.

Without prior experience on Okkodo’s course, which weaved through the campus and had mixed elevations, Kent struggled with dizziness under the blustering sun.

“Starting off, it was just a simple kind of flat course,” Kent said. “And all the way until the coconut trees, I was feeling all right. Then, by around the baseball fields, where the hills began, I kind of felt dizzy. My legs started feeling kind of sore, or, heavy, and just kept getting worse and worse.”

As Kent raced to the finish line, he described feeling a spinning sensation.

“I felt really dizzy, and it became even worse,” said Kent, who had shaved around 25 seconds off his personal record. “I had to finish like that.”

But with Quinata far behind, Kent convinced himself he could finish the race.

“It was kind of easier for me, because I didn’t have to push as much,” he said. “But I still knew I had to finish this race. … Even though I wanted to quit, I just had to keep pushing and pushing.”

For the girls, with nothing but deuces, JFK’s Trixia Nierva was the first to cross the finish line. Eighteen seconds later, teammate Jada Han placed second. Making it a clean sweep of the podium, in 23:25, Islanders’ Chasity Minor claimed bronze.

Nierva, who turns 17 tomorrow, said that she expected more from herself, but was glad to have finished in first place.

Although Nierva didn’t post a personal best, chalking it up to unfamiliarity with the course, JFK finished 1-2-3.

“Jada and I have been finishing ever since the season,” Nierva said. “She was pushing me throughout the race, because it is really tough for me to go alone during the hills.”