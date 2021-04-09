When John F. Kennedy High School No. 1 boys singles tennis player Abe Kim and Tiyan High School Titans top-seeded Kore Cruz played each other during the regular season, the Islander won both showdowns. So, heading into Thursday’s Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association All-Island championship match, at JFK, Kim knew what to expect from the lefty - big, serves and consistent, unorthodox groundstrokes.

Despite entering the match with a game plan and confidence from the previous meetings, Kim didn’t take his all-too-eager opponent seriously, and he had to dig deep for the 8-7 win.

“I didn’t expect the score to be this close,” Kim said. “I didn’t really play as well as I expected myself to play.”

“I underestimated him. It’s my fault,” added Kim. “I shouldn’t have done that. … I should have played hard from the beginning.”

Before Kim realized what had hit him, Cruz cruised to two quick service breaks and a commanding 3-0 lead. Early on, Cruz applied pressure and it took a while for Kim to warm up.

Cruz, with whip-like forehands and a slap-style backhand, painted the lines and kept Kim guessing.

“He was slapping everything that came to him and it went in somehow,” Kim said. “I was like, ‘How to I play him?’”

“I was confused,” he added.

But, in the beginning, what wasn’t working for the Islander came to life. Formerly missed groundstrokes and a low first-serve percentage quickly became welcome assets.

As Cruz served at 3-love, on break point, Kim blasted a forehand winner. Serving at 3-1, Kim held serve and then broke the powerful Titans’ serve - on break point, crushing a crosscourt, forehand winner.

As the match continued, with Kim serving at 6-4, flashes of greatness were soon followed by nagging errors. On the game’s opening point, with a short groundstroke, the Islander drew Cruz into the net and then hit a perfect two-handed, backhand lob for a winner. On the next point, he double faulted. Cruz, taking advantage of his opponent’s inconsistent play, broke back to get back on serve.

Cruz, serving at 5-6, with darkness descending - JFK’s antiquated court lighting providing little assistance and a light rain beginning to fall - Kim netted a forehand to level the match at 6-all.

Kim, at 7-all, with ball-in-hand, served for the match.

Cruz, with a forehand, crosscourt winner, struck first. With neither player succumbing to the pressure, long rallies tested their meddle. But at 30-all, a pair of errors from Cruz ended the match.

“More than playing with skill, I used more of my mental ability to play him,” Kim said.

Kim, describing the past 13 months as odd asked, “Who would have expected me to play during a pandemic?”

One court over, in the girls singles championship match, Okkodo High School Bulldogs Kyran Abad gutted out an 8-5 win against JFK’s Erie Ortega.

“I feel overwhelmed,” Abad said. “It’s my first time doing singles.”

"I’m so happy,” she added.

Abad, not only a student-athlete but a true student of the game, was determined to improve upon her Girls B Doubles second-place finish in 2020. From the start of the season, she studied her opponents and figured out how to beat them.

“Throughout this whole season, I have been studying all of my opponents’ moves and I know that she always goes to the right,” said Abad, sharing that, in this high-stakes game, she had discovered Ortega’s tell. “I can see when she moves her body, so I get ready to turn.”

Abad, 17, a soon-to-be graduate, shared that winning the title made a difficult year a little bit brighter.

“With this pandemic, I’ve always just been feeling down,” she said. “I try to think of things to make me happy, and I’m glad I got to have tennis for my senior year, because tennis is my passion.

“I fell in love with it, and it’s my happiness.”