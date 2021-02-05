Even though it has been nearly a year since Guam locked down due to coronavirus concerns, the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders boys and girls cross-country teams haven’t skipped a beat. In March 2020, when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency which closed schools and effectively canceled interscholastic sports, JFK embraced the challenge and remained focused.

Despite not being able to meet in person, the teams relied heavily on virtual workouts and socially distanced practices. Landon Taitingfong, a 15-year-old sophomore at JFK, told The Guam Daily Post that he and his fellow teammates have been abiding by Department of Public Health and Social Services COVID-19 regulations and have stayed in shape for the impending season. He also shared that he and his die-hard teammates have been practicing since the beginning of the pandemic.

Although competition is not allowed and schools are struggling to fill their rosters, Taitingfong enters the season with a first-place mentality. He wants to win.

With contact sports disallowed during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, Taitingfong has ditched his wrestling singlet and mat boots for light-as-a-feather running shoes. Even though wrestling is his preferred sport, he is no stranger to pounding the pavement, In fact, he began running cross-country and competing in track and field in middle school. When Taitingfong was a freshman, he ran on JFK's cross-country team and is hoping for a successful second campaign, even if this year’s vibe is much more subdued than last year's high-five-filled fiesta.

“Last year, everything just seemed a lot more vibrant,” he said. “There were people all around and everything was lively with music playing. Now we have a much smaller team. There is no contact and our practice times are much shorter.”

Adding to the lack of a festive atmosphere, other changes come in the form of restrictions every school will need to follow for any impending competition, such as temperature checks, the absence of spectators and daily interviews with coaches to find out if athletes had been exposed to or are showing symptoms of COVID-19. For Taitingfong, in particular, he is glad to start in-person training with his team again and hopes he doesn’t catch the virus, for his sake and his family’s.

“I’ve been very scared not only for me but for people who are vulnerable like older people and my parents,” Taitingfong said. “They’re my main concern for not getting it.”

While worrying about catching the virus is a definite concern, especially since many student-athletes, like Taitingfong, are too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, he understands the risk and wants to see where he measures up against the competition. Logging countless miles on long runs and racing virtually among teammates and other athletes around the world, Tatingfong believes this consistency of high-level training will be a game changer in the upcoming season.

“I just think it’s going to show a big difference in who has been willing to train by themselves,” he said. “Most of quarantine was a big test of discipline."

“We’ve been seeing a lot of improvements and having races with schools, internationally, in Kenya, Canada and Chinese Taipei,” he added. “Our training has been very long and it’s not something just anyone would do. So, to settle for anything less than first place is not OK.”