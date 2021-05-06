JFK's Noah Mueller scores 4 goals in win over Sanchez

The last time the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders’ boys soccer team competed on the pitch, more than 16 months ago, the green-and-gold had lost the championship game to the Harvest Christian Academy Eagles in December 2019.

But now, with Guam Department of Education having split from the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, the teams will not play each other in 2021, even though both organizations are offering the sport this season.

On Tuesday afternoon, at JFK’s Ramsey Field, in the season opener, the Islanders defeated the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks 12-1.

Noah Mueller, with four goals, two in each half, was excited to return to competition.

“It feels great to be back, after a whole year of not being able to play due to the pandemic,” Mueller said, “It made me even more eager to come out strong and start this season with a win.”

Adding Islanders' goals, Tayler Bonner and Dakota Concepcion scored two apiece. Sho Meyar, Taiyo Kanekatsu, Christian Kido and Kaden Rivera each scored one goal.

After tasting success for the first time in the pandemic-shortened season, Mueller’s goal lifted his spirt and motivated the team.

“After scoring that goal, it motivated me to keep playing hard,” he said. “I knew if I kept that same mentality throughout the game, more goals would come with it.”

While the three-week long season will end May 27, Mueller is determined to make a name for himself and the Islanders.

“Some of my personal goals this year are to play to the best of my ability, despite the amount of time I had away from the sport and to make my last soccer season in high school memorable,” said the 18-year-old senior.

“My teams goals are to strengthen our chemistry, since we have a few new players moving up, and our main goal is to win the championship this year.”