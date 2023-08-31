From local news to sports coverage, The Guam Daily Post photographer Frank San Nicolas canvassed the island last weekend and captured stunning images from the north to the south.

On Saturday, San Nicolas’ sports shooting duties had him covering two Triple J Ford Guam National Youth Football Federation games in Talo’fo’fo’. Then, after braving the elements and dodging bodies flying through the sidelines, he covered the Guåhan Youth Jiu Jitsu Championship, also on Saturday, at LeoPalace Resort Guam.

Enjoy some of San Nicolas’ hand-picked images and look out for his coverage of this weekend’s GNYFF playoff semifinals.