The Purebred Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy held a retirement ceremony for professor Stephen Roberto and a belt promotion ceremony for its practitioners at the academy's headquarters on Saturday, July 3, in Hagåtña.

With several youth and adult martial artists receiving promotions, Francesca Ada, 18, was on hand to witness younger cousins Colin Ada and KP Smith leveling up in a sport that she has been involved in for 14 years.

Francesca Ada said that watching the ceremony “was exciting because it was the new generation.”

Zina Ada, Francesca’s mother, also witnessed the event and took great pride in watching her nephews rise in rank, in a sport that has given her daughter purpose and drive.

“With Francesca, it’s been a way of life for her,” said Zina Ada, sharing that her daughter has “learned a lot, as far as being confident.

"She has a lot of discipline, a lot of strength, a lot of courage. She is able to take what she has learned here on the mat out into the world. Whatever she learns here, she practices that in her journey, in her everyday life," Zina Ada added.

While there are other jiujitsu academies on island, the Adas put their trust in Purebred. They put their trust in Roberto.

“I trust Stephen Roberto. I trust all the instructors that are here,” Zina Ada said. … “They are the experts in what they do.”

She added that the instruction her daughter has received and continues to receive at Purebred is world-class.

During the ceremony, Roberto addressed the student body as he stepped down as its head jiujitsu instructor.

Professors David Harris and Oliver Cruz will assume the role for the academy, a Purebred representative stated in a news release.

During the ceremony, Roberto also promoted two brown belts to the rank of black belt. The newly minted black belts are professors Lloyd Cubacub and Ivan Valencia.

The ceremony was the first black belt promotion since reopening post-pandemic. There are now 36 black belts at Purebred Academy, Purebred stated in the news release

Zina Ada said it has been an honor and a privilege having Roberto train her daughter - seeing what he does, the strength he possesses.